ConstructConnect, a leading provider of construction information and technology solutions in North America, announced today through its partnership with the NLCA that it is furnishing NLCA members its industry-leading digital construction tender and lead service which includes Atlantic Canada’s most comprehensive database of non-residential construction data and tender documents.

ConstructConnect deployed its popular online contractor service in combination with NLCA’s electronic plans room content exclusively for NLCA members. All NLCA members henceforth get access to verified, accurate, and timely tender and multi-stage project information through advanced digital tools and a simplified user experience.

“We’ve worked closely with ConstructConnect Canada’s team for over three years,” said Rhonda Neary, President/COO, NLCA. “In 2016, we evaluated several options to further improve upon our members’ electronic plans room experience. We were delighted to determine that the best available technology is our partner’s. Now it’s ours, too.”

For NLCA members the new partnership extends to them numerous benefits including:



Access the province’s largest database of construction tenders

Pre-bid projects

Detailed market and project dashboards

Advanced keyword and plans searching

Actual and predictive sub-trade searching

Highly accurate search filters with visual tags

Advanced company and contact search/display

Tight integration with complementary and future services

NLCA members now have the option to access multi-province, national, or United States construction data and information, all with one login.

“We strongly believe in supporting our partner associations’ objectives”, said Mark Casaletto, President, ConstructConnect-Canada. “Combining the best of our digital innovation with NLCA’s plans room content is a perfect fit for members.”

“NLCA punches beyond its weight regionally and nationally for member growth and plans room content,” added Craig Roberts, Vice President, ConstructConnect-Canada. “Today we are completely aligned with NLCA to provide the best overall solution for members to help grow their businesses.”

The partnership is currently implementing the new service with NLCA members. Content operations have been integrated between the partners, a first in Canada. NLCA staff work in tandem with ConstructConnect using proprietary tools for content acquisition and management.

Stephen Hayward, NLCA Chair, summed it up this way: “Our members grow their businesses, connect to opportunities, and understand the market better with NLCA, than without. ConstructConnect follows this philosophy with a strong commitment to its customers. It’s a good fit”

About ConstructConnect

ConstructConnect is a leading provider of construction information and technology solutions in North America. Through the combination of its four legacy brands (iSqFt, Construction Market Data, BidClerk and Construction Data), ConstructConnect brings project participants together with the most complete, accurate and actionable construction data and tools to drive success in national, regional and local markets. Its collaborative network empowers the construction industry to be more successful with access to relevant information through easy to use technology. For more information, visit http://www.constructconnect.com.

About NLCA

The Newfoundland and Labrador Construction Association (NLCA) is an incorporated not-for-profit association of contractors, builders, and suppliers primarily engaged in the construction industry throughout the province. NLCA's members represent all aspects of the construction industry (including all sectors) as well as architectural and engineering firms. Since its founding in 1968, NLCA has been recognized by government, the architectural and engineering professions and the public as the construction industry's provincial representative. Please visit http://www.nlca.ca.