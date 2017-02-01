AnyMeeting Acquires Timebridge.com to Simplify Meeting Scheduling

Timebridge adds a key component to our sales and marketing engagement platform for small businesses

AnyMeeting announced today that it has acquired Timebridge with its free, cloud-based, collaborative online scheduler and more than 250,000 users. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Timebridge is used by sales, marketing, and other business professionals to dramatically simplify the process for scheduling meetings and sharing calendars. Every month, Timebridge users avoid the frustration and lost-time of having to send over a million emails to organize their meetings. Like AnyMeeting, Timebridge has been built as an entirely cloud-based technology that focuses on simplifying the lives of its users.

"We are excited about the addition of Timebridge to our growing platform of sales and marketing engagement tools for small businesses," said Costin Tuculescu, CEO & founder of AnyMeeting. “Like AnyMeeting, Timebridge is known for its ease of use, great value, and growing user base. We are looking forward to leveraging this acquisition with our other product development to provide a fully integrated sales and marketing engagement platform that will make AnyMeeting the tool of choice for sales and marketing leaders in small business.”

Over the next several months, the Timebridge and AnyMeeting teams will work to bring together these platforms to provide a seamless meeting booking and online meeting experience focused around the needs of sales and business professionals. The platform will be part of an integrated system meant to dramatically improve the effectiveness of building awareness and demand, generating leads, and growing a customer base through online sales and marketing initiatives.

“We are delighted to be joining AnyMeeting and renewing our focus on simplifying the lives of our users,” said Alex O, Team Lead at Timebridge. “Booking meetings should be easy and automatic, and only the beginning of how we can help make sales meetings and lead generation simple and effective.”

About AnyMeeting

AnyMeeting pioneered the small business web conferencing market in 2011 with a completely free, full-featured and easy-to-use webinar and web conferencing service tailored for small business users. Since then, it has grown to over a million registered users of its free and Meeting Pro and Webinar Pro subscription services. AnyMeeting offers a complete webinar and web conferencing service built on the company's proven Software as a Service platform. Customers are able to invite up to 1,000 attendees per meeting with no time limits, and enjoy a full range of features including integrated video conferencing, phone conferencing, screen sharing, presentation sharing, recording, video uploads, and social media integration. For more information, please visit http://www.AnyMeeting.com.

About Timebridge

Timebridge is a free scheduling and calendar management service used by over 250,000 professionals. Use Timebridge to arrange outbound meetings, accept inbound meeting requests, and share your calendar with anyone using Outlook or Google Calendars. For more information, please visit http://www.timebridge.com.