Point of Rental Software Unveils Monthly Payment Plans

Point of Rental Software's monthly pricing plans affect their Rental Expert software. With our new pricing model, we have eliminated most of the upfront cost and customers can pay for the software as they use it.

Point of Rental Software has created new software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based pricing plans to make it easier for new and smaller rental businesses to avoid the up-front costs of comprehensive rental management software.

The pricing is familiar to anyone running a rental store; a larger down payment reduces monthly expenses, but it’s possible to start with $0 down on software fees. Getting a business started with Rental Expert, the industry’s most-awarded rental software, requires only setup and hardware costs at the outset.

“One of the things we’ve heard in the past is, ‘We love your software, but we just can’t afford it,’” said Wayne Harris, Point of Rental’s CEO. “With our new pricing model, we have eliminated most of the upfront cost and customers can pay for the software as they use it.”

The new pricing plans enable Rental Expert customers to avoid the extra training and implementation costs of switching rental management systems again down the road. Past innovation award-winning features like Contract Fulfillment, Mobile Workforce, and Dispatch Center have provided efficiency gains for hundreds of businesses; saving companies money from day one of implementation.

