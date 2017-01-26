eVisit Drives Stellar Growth in 2016

eVisit Telemedicine Platform

eVisit today announced that 2016 was a year of explosive growth for the healthcare telemedicine SaaS company. Among the company’s leading accomplishments, according to company executives, were significant recurring revenue growth, key partnerships with major healthcare organizations, platform integration with more than 20 EHRs, and the addition of key senior executives.

Growth:

Driven by the healthcare industry’s need to increase access to care and improve the patient experience, while simultaneously reducing costs, the adoption of telemedicine as an integral part of the treatment continuum has accelerated. eVisit is well suited to fuel this growth by providing healthcare organizations with a robust, yet easy to use, telemedicine platform. The eVisit cloud-based platform enables hospitals, clinics, physician networks, and practices to provide secure, HIPAA-compliant virtual care to their own patients, rather than relying on a third-party telemedicine provider for care. Key growth metrics in 2016 include:



Recurring revenue, a key SaaS metric, grew by 377% compared to the year prior

Several of the largest hospital systems in the US, including two of the five largest IDNs and three of the top 10, all chose the eVisit platform to power their virtual care initiatives

One of the largest emergency and hospital medicine groups in the nation, with more than 7,200 providers, treating more than 8 million patients annually, chose eVisit to enable their national network of physicians to engage patients directly.

More than 38,400 new patients registered on the eVisit platform, reinforcing industry projections that the telehealth market is experiencing significant growth.

Key partnerships:

Healthcare technology organizations, eager to capture the growing demand from their customers, are increasingly including telemedicine applications within their suite of products. To support this, eVisit partnered with more than 20 electronic health records (EHR) providers to develop seamless integration. Two examples are:



A top 10 EHR by marketshare made eVisit the first fully integrated telemedicine platform with their product suite

The leading pediatric EHR chose eVisit for their achievement of COPPA compliance, which is essential for the virtual care of children.

About eVisit

eVisit is an innovative cloud-based telehealth company with the mission of fundamentally simplifying healthcare. The eVisit telemedicine platform allows healthcare providers to connect and treat their patients remotely, through high-res, secure, two-way video chat. Now accessible online and via mobile app.

As a physician-first company, our software is designed by physicians, for physicians. Our telemedicine platform is intuitive, requires minimal training, and is the only solution that facilitates telemedicine reimbursement for providers from third party payers. With eVisit, physicians optimize patient flow and boost practice revenue, and patients receive high-quality care while at work, home, or on the road, from the doctor that knows them best. For more information, call (844) 693-8474 or visit http://www.evisit.com.

Media contact:

James Windrow

VP, Marketing - eVisit

Ph: (480) 463-4848

Email: jwindrow(at)evisit.com