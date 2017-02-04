Authors to Take Over Art Museum State Street

Sun Moon Arts presents MADTOWN AUTHOR DAZE on Saturday, April 15th, 2017 from 11am-4pm inside the lobby of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art at 227 State Street in downtown Madison, Wisconsin. This free walk-in event features dozens of Midwest authors of all genres for a meet and greet book sale and signing. Want to get to talk to an author up close and personal? This is your chance!

Live music will be provided by Lee de Falla, co-founder of Sun Moon Arts. "Art should not be separated from itself whether visual, written, auditory, or physical. That's why having a public event for authors with live music enhanced with a visual backdrop of contemporary art is a wonderful combination. We're very grateful to the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) for providing such an elegant space to help us promote art in all its forms."

Authors from all genres will be on hand lending to an event appealing to readers of all ages. From Kelly Risser: Award-Winning and Amazon Best-Selling Fantasy Author to Kelly Moran: best-selling & award-winning romance author of enchanting ever-afters who Publishers Weekly says, "Breathes life into an appealing story."

There will be fiction and non-fiction authors, children's, middle-grade, and adult novels alike. Patricia Skalka is the author of the Door County Mysteries that Library Journal says has, “A satisfyingly complex plot . . . showcasing one of the main characters, Wisconsin’s beautiful Door County. A great match for Nevada Barr fans.”

"We are excited to have so many talented authors in one venue," says paranormal author Kat de Falla of Sun Moon Arts. "To be able to walk through the doors of MMoCA on a Saturday afternoon and have live music and the ability to connect readers with local writers in one place will be so much fun."

Mark your calendars and be sure to stop by MADTOWN AUTHOR DAZE on State Street between 11am and 4pm on April 15th. This is an event you won't want to miss. Find out more about all the attending authors at http://www.sunmoonarts.com