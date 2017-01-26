spraH Gear LLC, maker of the Easy Seen Gear® line, congratulates the Clemson University Fighting Tigers football team on its recent NCAA title win over the University of Alabama. The team’s latest gridiron achievement and the university hold personal meaning for the rising sports safety apparel firm.

“The Tigers stood strong and clawed their way to success when it counted most,” said spraH Gear founder Wayne E. Harps, Clemson University graduate and former football team member who helped the squad win consecutive Athletic Coast Conference titles between 1986 and 1988 under Head Coach Danny Ford.

The 2017 line of spraH Easy Seen Gear®, which offers wearers a combination of style, performance and safety, is now offered in a wider array of colors and short and long sleeves and can be emblazoned with corporate logos. Every item of clothing contains the patented safety reflective feature built in, which is ANSI-rated class 2 and washable. The patented apparel reflects to show more of the body and is breathable, wicking and stretchable.

“spraH Gear was developed three years ago following a near-miss accident with a vehicle while jogging in low light conditions,” added Harps. “It’s your life! With the new line, I am hoping more people will take advantage of the product to be safe while out exercising or just enjoying life.”

According to the latest figures from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2014 there were approximately 65,000 pedestrian and 50,000 bicycling injuries, respectively. More than 4,880 pedestrians and 726 bicyclists were killed in crashes with motor vehicles that year.

The full line of spraH Easy Seen Gear® is designed for runners, walkers, cyclists, motorcycle riders, utility and warehouse employees and others. Shirts can be worn casually, not noticeably revealing their intended life-saving purpose.

The Atlanta-based company, as it widens its reach, will donate a percentage of sales toward youth education, promotion of exercise/fitness and programs designed to send kids to summer camp in Clemson, Atlanta and Miami.

The complete new line of spraH Easy Seen Gear® will be unveiled in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to social media channels to receive details. Learn more about spraH Easy Seen Gear® at http://www.sprahgear.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

spraH Gear LLC, the first high-visibility reflective-apparel firm, launched in September 2013.

The company’s patented garments are designed for safety, work and casual wear.

The company is led under the motto “NEVER COMPROMISE SAFETY.”