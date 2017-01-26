"The Golden Gate is the gateway to California. Our new brand is an entry point to living in the Bay Area."

It was announced yesterday that two top San Francisco Bay Area real estate brokerages - Decker Bullock Sotheby’s International Realty in Marin County and Dreyfus Sotheby’s International Realty in Silicon Valley - are joining their shared vision in a new combined company to be named Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

The announcement came in two company meetings, one in Marin and one in Menlo Park, where top agents applauded and toasted champagne to celebrate the merger.

The union brings together two very successful independent brokerages, each with a reputation for excellence in their local markets. Dreyfus Sotheby’s International Realty began as Dreyfus Properties in Palo Alto in 2008 with the goal of providing superior service to the luxury and high-end real estate market in Silicon Valley and the Mid-Peninsula region. The firm joined the Sotheby’s International Realty network in 2013. Bill Bullock and Olivia Hsu Decker founded Decker Bullock in Marin County in 1991 and affiliated with Sotheby’s International Realty in 2007. The two firms' shared vision and shared Sotheby’s International Realty experience, along with their complementary markets, made the merger a logical decision.

“Real estate has always been hyper-local, and always will be,” said Michael Dreyfus, a co-owner of the new entity, “but with an increasingly mobile and global marketplace, there are regional, national and international components to the business that are critical to the success of any brokerage that hopes to remain relevant. The formation of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty will add regional strength to the deep local expertise of our agents, and the powerful international reach of Sotheby’s International Realty.”

"Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty is an iconic, unifying brand in the making,” said Bill Bullock at yesterday’s announcement. “The Golden Gate is the gateway to California. Our new brand is an entry point to, and steward of, living in the Bay Area – a destination that has become the epicenter of the world. We are positioning ourselves to be the leading brokerage in the region. Unity and leadership are key to this goal." Bullock and Decker are also part of the new ownership team, with Bullock to serve as its CEO.

"We are the most successful company in our market, with the #1 position by sales volume and units, both on and off market,” said Heidi Pay, COO of Decker Bullock Sotheby’s International Realty and of the new company. “This success is because we are owned by agents and have designed an agent-centric environment and culture of excellence that allows our top producing agents to better serve their clients.”

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty will extend the agent-centric approach to an expanded network, making the official brand transition March 31, 2017, with 11 offices in the Bay Area and over 250 agents and staff.

About Dreyfus Sotheby’s International Realty:

Dreyfus Sotheby’s International Realty is a leading luxury real estate brokerage specializing in sales and purchases of homes in the mid-Peninsula/Silicon Valley area. The global platform of Sotheby’s International Realty, combined with Dreyfus’ local expertise and understanding of the region, affords their clients the best of local and international representation and exposure. For more information, please visit dreyfussir.com

About Decker Bullock Sotheby's International Realty:

Decker Bullock Sotheby's International Realty, the largest Marin County Broker by sales volume, has approximately 180 agents in nine Marin County offices, including locations from Sausalito to Novato, downtown Tiburon and Mill Valley, Southern Marin, Ross Valley, Greenbrae, San Rafael and Stinson Beach. The underlying corporation was founded in 1991, and celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2016. For more information, please visit deckerbullocksir.com

Within the Sotheby’s International Realty network, over 150 independent luxury brokerages work together managing more than $100 billion in annual real estate sales.