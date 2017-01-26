Leonard Perlmutter - Founder, The American Meditation Institute Albany Med and Dr. Mitnick have exhibited a rare and remarkable clarity of vision for how modern medicine can provide meaningful, practical support for physicians and patients. --- Leonard Perlmutter

For the ninth consecutive year, the Albany Medical College and the American Medical Association have accredited The American Meditation Institute (AMI) to present its annual “Heart and Science of Yoga Mind/Body Medicine CME conference” for physicians and other health care professionals. This 30 CME credit retreat will be held October 24-28, 2017 at the Cranwell Resort and Spa in Lenox, Massachusetts.

This continuing medical education conference has been designed, in part, to offer a comprehensive curriculum of Yoga Science as Mind/Body Medicine to help relieve and prevent physician burnout. Topics will include meditation, diaphragmatic breathing, mantra science, yoga psychology, neuroplasticity, alleviating trauma and PTSD, resiliency, mind function optimization, food as medicine, Functional Medicine, Epigenomics, Ayurveda, easy-gentle yoga, lymph system detoxification and the chakra system as a diagnostic tool.

The dedication, enthusiasm, and teaching methodology of the entire AMI faculty will combine to create a dynamic and interactive course for all attending medical professionals. This year’s conference presenters will include Leonard Perlmutter, AMI founder, meditational therapist and award-winning author; Mark Pettus MD, Director of Medical Education and Population Health at Berkshire Health Systems; Anthony Santilli MD, board-certified in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine; Prashant Kaushik MD, board-certified Rheumatologist; Sara Lazar PhD, neuroscientist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and instructor at Harvard Medical School; Susan Lord MD, a private practice holistic physician focusing on prevention and treatment, and former course director for the The Center for Mind-Body Medicine’s “Food As Medicine” program in Washington, DC; Jesse Ritvo MD, Assistant Medical Director, Inpatient Psychiatry, University of Vermont Health Center; Beth Netter MD MT, holistic physician and acupuncturist, Albany, NY; Jyothi Bhatt BAMS, Ayurvedic practitioner and faculty member of Kripalu School of Ayurveda and Physician’s Assistant at New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center; Gustavo Grodnitzky PhD, Chair of the AMI Psychological Education Committee; and Jenness Cortez Perlmutter, faculty member of The American Meditation Institute.

Noted physicians Mehmet Oz MD, Dean Ornish MD, Bernie Siegel MD and Larry Dossey MD have endorsed Leonard Perlmutter’s treatise on Yoga Science, which serves as the core curriculum for this year’s CME conference.

AMI founder and faculty director Leonard Perlmutter noted, “Conference sponsor Neil Mitnick MD and The Albany Medical College Office of Continuing Medical Education deserve great recognition for making it possible to support the health and well being of physicians and their patients throughout our entire nation.”

About the American Meditation Institute

The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, meditation and its allied disciplines as mind/body medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of classes, retreats, and teacher training programs. AMI also publishes Transformation a bi-monthly journal of meditation as holistic mind/body medicine. Call 800.234.5115 for a mail or email subscription.

