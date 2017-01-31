HotelPlanner & Meetings.com Delivers Significant Growth in 2016

The state of the group travel industry is constantly evolving and we are very fortunate to be the leading service provided dedicated to meeting the demands of event planners when it comes to hotel and meeting sourcing and booking into room blocks

HotelPlanner, the leading provider of group hotel booking services and Meetings.com, focused on event management & meeting planning services, today released its annual Year in Review for 2016. Once again, HotelPlanner and its sister brand experienced significant year over year revenue growth and exceeded expectations. The company also saw considerable advancements in group sourcing and booking technology, and is now offering flexible event packaging and comprehensive travel services.

“The state of the group travel industry is constantly evolving and we are very fortunate to be the leading service provider dedicated to meeting the demands of event planners when it comes to hotel and meeting sourcing and booking into room blocks,” stated Tim Hentschel, CEO of HotelPlanner and Meetings.com. “In 2016, the company established great partnerships and maintained active working relationships with leading online travel and event planning companies, government agencies, and professional sports teams across the globe. Our continued success is not only reflected through great partnerships, but also in meeting the needs of our customers by providing quality service, the best rates and overall, a more user friendly hotel experience.”

In 2016, the company saw double digit growth rate in sales in North America and triple digit growth globally; increased hotel membership to 100,000 quality hotels worldwide, and sourced over 500,000 group leads for hotel partners.

2016’s highlights include:

Company Growth and Corporate Strategy



Acquired Hotel Hotline, LLC, growing individual and group hotel reservation volume

Expanded global operations with the new Bath office opening to accommodate triple digit growth in the UK and Europe

Winner of 2016 Florida Companies to Watch by GrowFL

New Clients and Partnership Renewals

Awarded State of Louisiana contract to provide hotel sourcing and bookings for the state’s 90,000 employees

Established professional sports partnerships in the UK with Euroleague Basketball, Inter Milan, Matchroom Sport, and Swansea City Association Football Club

Continued partnerships with AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Redskins

Entered new agreements with the 2016 Boca Raton Bowl and U.S. Mile Racing

ABC Global Services, Elite Hospitality Alliance Global, and Hickory Global Partners became Meetings.com’s newest partnerships

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital became the Official Charity Partner for the American Group Travel Awards (AGTA)

Capabilities and Industry Expansion

Partnered with SuperShuttle to provide exclusive travel services in hotel accommodations to over nine million customers per year

Introduced flexible packaging offering secure hotel and ticket packages for sporting events

Co-founder and CIO John Prince named Chief Information Officer of the Year at South Florida Business Journal’s 2016 Technology Awards

Ross Hosking joins company as President of Meetings.com, former Wyndham Hotel Group Executive Vice President

Joe Groglio appointed Chief Financial Officer of HotelPlanner, former Hertz Group Vice President & Controller

Leticia Piloto-Rodriguez appointed Chief Litigation Officer and Collections Specialist to strengthen resources and meet rising company demands

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner.com provides group hotel booking services to 3,000 groups per day in the global group travel market. The company’s group hotel booking service ensures the lowest rates by allowing customers to receive quotes online directly from hotel group sales managers. HotelPlanner allows customers to book hotels for business meetings, conferences, conventions, family reunions, weddings, extended stays, tours, military reunions, church events, and group travels. The company also provides mobile applications for booking group hotel reservations. The company owns and operates Meetings.com, a site that provides information, planning and booking services for group, meeting, and individual hotel stays for the corporate, associations and business to business enterprises. With a mission statement geared towards, “Bringing People Together,” HotelPlanner & Meetings.com are the global experts for hotel sourcing, providing direct clients and market leading affiliates with unmatched group and event discounted room rates plus localized service levels not available at other travel companies. Founded in 2002, the company has offices in London, England (European Headquarters), Hong Kong (Asian Headquarters), West Palm Beach, FL (USA Headquarters), and Las Vegas, Nevada.