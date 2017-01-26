Symbols, footprints, and 3D models are the building blocks of any electronic board design, said Manny Marcano, president of EMA. “We strive to completely eliminate our customers’ need to create parts as we build the ‘Gold Standard’ for EDA libraries.

EMA Design Automation® (http://www.ema-eda.com), a full-service provider and innovator of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) solutions, has just released Ultra Librarian™ for OrCAD providing symbols, footprints, and 3D models for an expanding library of currently over 8 million parts. “Symbols, footprints, and 3D models are the building blocks of any electronic board design,” said Manny Marcano, president of EMA Design Automation. “We created Ultra Librarian for OrCAD so that our customers could simply download these parts rather than wasting time on the tedious and error prone task of creating them.”

Ultra Librarian for OrCAD is a software plugin for the Cadence OrCAD Capture schematic tool. This plugin provides a portal to the vast Ultra Librarian library of electronic components. The plugin is tightly integrated into OrCAD, making the library usage seamless within the OrCAD environment. Symbols may be previewed and placed directly onto the schematic page. Footprints and 3D models can also be previewed as well as downloaded into the user’s component library for use in PCB layout and mechanical design. As part of the integration with OrCAD, the symbol, footprint, and 3D model are automatically linked so that netlisting and 3D rendering correctly associate the parts as a single component.

The cloud-based Ultra Librarian library has also expanded to cover over 8 million parts. This addition of over a million parts includes some of the latest parts from companies like Analog Devices, AVX, Cypress, Freescale, Infineon, Linear Technology, Samtec, Texas Instruments, Vishay, and more. “We continue to improve our internal technologies allowing us to create parts at an ever-faster rate,” added Marcano. “We strive to completely eliminate our customers’ need to create parts as we build the ‘Gold Standard’ for EDA libraries.”

For more information on Ultra Librarian for OrCAD, visit go.ema-eda.com/UltraLibrarian. To learn more about EMA go to http://www.ema-eda.com or call 585.334.6001.

