Linda Hamilton Indie Comedy "Shoot Me Nicely" Premieres at Snowdance

Linda Hamilton in Shoot Me Nicely Snowdance is the perfect venue to premiere our comedy to European audiences.

The Snowdance Film Festival, Germany’s most important festival for Independent Film and Television content, will host the European Premiere of the comedy series pilot “Shoot Me Nicely” starring film icon Linda Hamilton (Terminator), William Sadler (Iron Man 3, Shawshank Redemption) and John Behlmann (Blue Bloods).

“Snowdance is the perfect venue to premiere our comedy to European audiences. It’s a fantastic festival that showcases and appreciates true independent filmmaking. It’s a real celebration of TV, film, filmmakers, and film lovers. We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the impressive lineup that the Snowdance team has put together,” says award winning filmmaker Elias Plagianos who wrote, directed, and edited the project.

The festival, which opens this week in the scenic town of Landsberg, has been called the Sundance of Europe thanks to its premiere screenings, intimate venues, panel discussions, legendary parties, and celebrity sightings. Famed German actor Heiner Lauterbach (Festival Director), Filmmaker Tom Bohn (Creative Director), and media expert Jürgen Farenholtz have quickly made Snowdance a highlight of the festival circuit. This is in no small part due to it’s emphasis on the independent creator.

“We are one of the first TV pilots to be created entirely outside the network or studio system.” says Plagianos of his comedy project “Shoot Me Nicely.” “ It is important for us to be involved in festivals like this where we can meet and share ideas with independent creators from around the world. Snowdance is a pioneer in championing not only independent film but also having a dedicated TV series competition as well.”

“Shoot Me Nicely” will have its premiere party and screen its trailer as part of Snowdance’s “Night of Filmmaker’s” sponsored by Horex Motorcycles on Feb. 3rd followed by its competition screening on Feb. 4th sponsored by SKY TV.

The Snowdance Film Festival opens on January 28th and closes with an awards ceremony on February 5th . Ticket and festival info at http://www.snowdance.net .

"Shoot Me Nicely" Written and Directed by Elias Plagianos. Starring John Behlmann, Linda Hamilton, William Sadler, Jackie Martling, Josh Burrow, Tasie Lawrence, and Lukas Hassel. Co-Starring Fiona Hardingham, Caitlin Mehner, Joe Holt, Lindsay Torrey, Diana Durango, and Jim Kempner. Produced by Craig Blair, Debra Markowitz, and Elias Plagianos. Executive Produced by Brent Montgomery.

Official website featuring Trailer, Pictures, Synopsis, Clips, and Press Kit at http://www.shootmenicely.com