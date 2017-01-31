We make it a point to build enhancements that will make life easier for our clients. In this case those who have selected GoToTraining® as their web collaborative tool will find it much more efficient to setup and manage events.

In its latest enhancement release, eLogic Learning included a new, out-of-the-box API integration is with Citrix’s GoToTraining®. Clients who use GoToTraining® to host live, interactive online training will find the update makes creating and reporting on sessions easier and faster.

eSSential learning management system (LMS) admins will simply choose the virtual room meeting option in a new training event and GoToTraining® API will automatically create the new GoToTraining® session without admins ever having to leave the LMS. Any updates to the date or time for the event will automatically be updated in the GoToTraining® system. After the event has been held, attendance can be automatically updated in the LMS by selecting the update attendance option on the event.

“We make it a point to build enhancements that will make life easier for our clients. In this case those who have selected GoToTraining® as their web collaborative tool will find it much more efficient to setup and manage events.” said Mark Anderson, CEO of eLogic Learning. “This one in particular should improve the training creation, management and reporting experience for our clients that use the GoToTraining® Citrix products.”

Based on the popularity of Citrix’s online products and client requests, eLogic built the integration with GoToTraining® in an effort to create a one-stop shop where admins can both create a training session and access reporting data such as who attended and for how long.

In addition to GoToTraining®, eSSential LMS also integrates with WebEx’s Meeting Center and Training Center. Plans are already in place to build an integration for Citrix’s other well-known products such as GoToWebinar® and GoToMeeting®. This new feature is slated to be released in Q1 of this year.

To learn more about eLogic’s eSSential LMS, visit http://elogiclearning.com/essential-lms.

About eLogic Learning

A leader in the eLearning industry, eLogic Learning offers organizations world class, comprehensive LMS technology and content solutions that save costs and increase productivity. The eLogic eSSential LMS supports over five million monthly users and was recently named a #1 All Purpose and Corporate LMS by Talented Learning, Top 3 LMS by E-Learning 24/7 and Top 20 by Capterra along with many other numerous awards. The eSSential LMS makes it easy to manage eLearning, instructor-led and virtual training events, keep up with regulatory compliance requirements, analyze training usage and results, sell courses online with robust ecommerce features, and much more.

In addition to its Learning Management System, eLogic develops custom eLearning content and provides an extensive third-party courseware library. With a comprehensive turnkey approach to implementing learning strategies, eLogic offers professional services and proven expertise in content strategy, business process change and the development of corporate training programs.