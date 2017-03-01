This increase in development will bring about the greater need for self storage

Stop and Store Self Storage has opened its new location in Kelowna, BC. This move was driven by the huge explosion in the commercial and housing development in Kelowna. Stop and Store Kelowna has realized the increased demand for self storage units as a result of this accelerated growth. With more people looking to move into the city this trend is only set to continue.

A report by Global News (http://globalnews.ca/news/3180913/kelownas-housing-starts-are-so-strong-its-attracting-out-of-town-developers/) states that the housing statistics in Kelowna "are so strong it’s attracting out of town developers.” In 2016 alone, the city has seen 2,196 housing projects starts. Kimberly Davidson of Global News reports “this is a 72 percent increase over the year before.”

This growth comes as a surprise due to the national trend seeing a decline in housing development. Jon Wyles, co-owner of Stop and Store said, "We believe that this increase in development will bring about a greater need for self storage as the number of both businesses and households increase in the city.”

Further compounding the need for an affordable self storage solution is the influx of people moving to Kelowna from the lower mainland. A report by the CBC (http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/kelowna-2016-growth-1.3913305) shows that this growth has reduced the vacancy rate to just 0.7%. Wyles commented that this decline in vacancy rates has brought around the problem of size: “people are renting any place they can, even if the size of the rental isn’t what they are used to.”

Wyles explains that this increase in growth and low vacancy rate has created the perfect environment for Stop and Store to move into. Prospective residents of Kelowna often move to the city with more belongings than their new home or rental can fit. Self storage is the perfect solution to this ever growing problem of space.

Stop and Store Kelowna offers a unique, efficient system to provide these people with the storage they need very quickly. With an automated storage location, everything is done over the phone and online.

“A person can rent a self storage unit within 5 minutes,” states Wyles.

This level of operational efficiency enables Stop and Store to offer the extremely competitive pricing over more traditional players in the market.

The speed in which storage units can be rented has resonated well with Kelowna customers. No need to visit the storage facility and sign papers when it can all be done on your computer or smart phone. Customers love the fact they can take a virtual tour online, to see the facility and an example of the space they are renting.

Stop and Store has recognised that not all people like to use technology. If a customer prefers a more traditional approach and want to view before renting, this can be arranged by appointment with Stop and Store Kelowna’s part time Site Manager.

“When people are searching for self storage in Kelowna, we want them to know we are the best value for their money,” says Wyles.

