O Canada at The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto

Lobby of The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto

It’s a sesquicentennial-sized celebration at The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto. On February 1st, the downtown luxury hotel will launch a 150-day program celebrating Canada’s milestone birthday on July 1st. From an exclusive room package, to speciality spa and restaurant offerings including a commemorative Canada Day long weekend, guests can pay homage to the land of the strong and free all year long.

Guests don’t have to declare their citizenship to be Canadian with the 1867 Package. Available throughout 2017, this exclusive package includes accommodation in a Simcoe Suite with views overlooking Canada’s most dynamic city, a Canadian-themed welcome amenity and a $150 credit per person* at both the hotel’s spa and restaurant.

At award-winning Spa My Blend by Clarins, guests can feel patriotic with one of two offers including a $150 treatment package which features a custom Clarins facial, soothing scalp massage and warm hand mask, or the 150-minute My Blend and Maple Package which begins with a cinnamon, orange and maple body wrap, followed by the exclusive My Blend personalized facial experience.

Signature restaurant TOCA will offer a special tasting menu that includes some of Canada’s best culinary offerings such as grilled Atlantic swordfish, slow-braised Alberta beef cheek, Canadian lobster, Quebec foie gras and an assortment of Ontario cheese from the restaurant’s popular Cheese Cave.

Celebrations will continue beyond the 100th meridian on Canada Day weekend, when the hotel will feature a 150-km menu and scheduled festivities in each of its bars and lounges.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/canada/toronto/area-activities/canadas-150-anniversary or call 416-585-2500.

*Per booking, based on double occupancy. Not redeemable for cash.