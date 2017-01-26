We designed our new Lucernex™ Asset Contracts solution with companies like Fresenius Medical Care North America in mind

Fresenius Medical Care North America, the continent’s leading provider of kidney care products and services, has selected Lucernex™ cloud-based software solutions to help manage its real estate and equipment leases.

Proper management of real estate and equipment leases are of upmost importance for financial teams today. FASB Topic 842 and IASB IFRS 16 regulation changes were announced in early 2016 and require major changes for financial reporting of leases. Reporting changes are required as of the 2019 fiscal year, but many organizations are proactively taking steps towards compliance today.

“We designed our new Lucernex™ Asset Contracts solution with companies like Fresenius Medical Care North America in mind,” said Joe Valeri, president and co-founder of Lucernex. “The new FASB and IASB regulations have significantly changed US and international accounting standards for leases. Our Lucernex™ Lease Administration, Lucernex™ Rent Accounting, and Lucernex Asset Contracts solutions minimize the business impact by getting data in one place to easily track leased real estate and assets and reduce unnecessary cost.”

Lucernex Asset Contracts is a new solution that provides users with an intuitive solution to import and manage equipment leases and other asset contracts. Along with Lucernex’s cloud-based solution, comes subject matter expertise and consultative services that include: locating all equipment leases, the use of intuitive data migration tools to easily import and enter leases and reporting to gain better visibility and financial impact across all locations.

Lucernex Lease Administration and Lucernex Rent Accounting are powerful financial solutions that support complex accounting needs, including portfolio analysis, rent forecasting, sublease management, and percentage rent calculations. With Lucernex, Fresenius can always be sure their lease management is FASB and IASB compliant.

About Lucernex

Lucernex provides cloud-based Integrated Workplace Management Solutions (IWMS) to both emerging and enterprise companies around the globe. Our analytics, market planning, site selection, contract management, project management, facility management and maintenance management solutions are used by our valued customers every day and helps them drive revenue, reduce costs, ensure compliance and mitigate risk. For more information, please visit us at http://www.lucernex.com