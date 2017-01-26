Andre Drummond Named Spokesperson & Brand Ambassador for Halo Burger

NBA All-Star Andre Drummond to be Spokesperson for Halo Burger! “I am really excited to work with Halo Burger. Not only am I a huge fan, but I also share the same values and believe that we need to support and give back to the people that make our communities great,” says Andre Drummond.

Halo Country LLC, owner of the Flint-based and Michigan icon Halo Burger, announces its partnership with Detroit Piston’s All-Star Andre Drummond. Drummond will serve as Halo’s first-ever spokesperson by promoting the Halo brand and its famous burgers. Andre will also assist with Halo’s community involvement projects, supporting outreach initiatives in Flint, Detroit, and throughout Michigan. In addition, Drummond will develop his own signature burger to be unveiled in the spring of 2017.

The relationship between Halo Burger and Mr. Drummond evolved out of mutual admiration, love for the game of basketball, and a shared vision of community service.

It is well noted that Andre Drummond is a fan-favorite and one of the best centers in the NBA, having led the NBA in rebounding last year. However, what many may not know is Drummond’s passion and commitment to the community. A Special Olympics ambassador, Drummond was presented with the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for his active participation with the Boys and Girls club of Auburn Hills. However, it was Drummond’s involvement with FlintNOW that sparked Halo’s attention. FlintNOW is a community-based organization working to provide clean water, health screenings and many other social services to the Flint community.

“While we are in awe of Andre on the court, his involvement with kids and the community really caught our attention. He shares Halo Burger’s passion for community involvement and we are very excited to have Mr. Drummond as our brand ambassador,” says Chance Richie, CEO of Halo Country, LLC. “Andre is the embodiment of our ongoing mission at Halo Burger. He delivers an amazing product on the court, while exhibiting a strong commitment to charitable causes in Michigan,” continues Richie. We are extremely proud to align Halo Burger with such a truly great person and are thrilled to have Andre represent our brand.”

“I am really excited to work with Halo Burger. Not only am I a huge fan, but I also share the same values and believe that we need to support and give back to the people that make our communities great,” says Andre Drummond. “Getting in the test kitchen to create my signature burger is going to be awesome, and even better since we will do some good along the way.”

Andre Drummond’s partnership with Halo Burger will include participation in charity events, public appearances, endorsements, and of course, Andre’s exclusive Halo burger the “Dre Burger.”

While Drummond may be a basketball icon with a charitable soul, he also happens to be a big fan of Halo Burger. Full disclosure: He insisted that he get a chance to create his own signature burger; details to come.

Since acquiring Halo Burger in January of 2016, Halo Country, LLC has been committed to restoring Halo to its former glory, while making it even better than ever. Improving stores, developing new employee training and incentive programs, and getting even more involved in the communities they serve are just a few of the initiatives under the new ownership. Halo raised more than $40,000 for the community of Flint in 2016 alone. The Drummond partnership underscores Halo’s commitment to connect with and imbue excitement and opportunity into Flint and the state of Michigan. “We’re a local business trying to be good citizens in our communities. We believe this is the beginning of a beautiful partnership that will shine an incredible light on our region, showcasing that there are good things to come,” continues Richie.

About Halo:

Halo Burger has 11 Michigan-based, premium quick service hamburger restaurants. Halo has been serving the Flint area (and the state of Michigan at large) fresh, never-frozen hamburgers since 1923. Halo Burger’s locations include six in Flint, two in Grand Blanc, and one each in Burton, Birch Run, and East Lansing. In addition, Halo Country recently opened at the Palace of Auburn Hills and launched a new Halo Mobile food truck.