Birch Family Services to Ring NYSE Opening Bell 1-26-2017

Birch Family Services, a non-profit organization serving more than 1,800 children and adults with autism and other developmental disabilities each day throughout New York City, will ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, January 26th, 2017.

Matthew Sturiale, LCSW, President and CEO of Birch Family Services, will be joined at the ceremony by some of the individuals supported by the organization and other invited guests involved in amplifying Birch’s mission.

“We are honored to take part in this tradition and appreciate the opportunity to raise awareness of the talent and potential of those we support – children, adolescents and adults on the autism spectrum or with other developmental disabilities, and their families,” says Sturiale. “Our ability to have an impact with individuals and families is based on a dedicated staff working with a network of professionals, volunteers, corporate and government partners who believe in our mission and are dedicated to assuring that individuals with different abilities achieve all that is possible in their lives, through education, job training, employment, independent living and housing.”

About Birch

Birch Family Services is a 501(c)3 organization providing quality education, habilitation, employment, residential and other supports for individuals on the autism spectrum and with other developmental disabilities. Founded in 1975, Birch supports individuals across the lifespan and impacts the lives of more than 1800 people each day in our more than 30 locations throughout New York City. Our programs include Early Childhood Services (Preschool, Head Start and Day Care); Special Education School (students ages 5-21); Long Term Support Services including residential, employment, socialization and habilitation services; Family Support Services to strengthen, educate and empower families; and our New Frontier Initiative committed to supporting young adults on the autism spectrum.

For further information, contact Beth-Ellen Keyes, bethellen.keyes(at)birchfamilyservices(dot)org, 212 616 1801