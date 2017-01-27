Memorial Modern Dentistry officially opened the doors for business on January 3, 2017 and hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Houston West Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, January 19 at 11:00 a.m. The dental care team looks forward to serving the members of the Memorial/Hedwig Village Area community.

Memorial Modern Dentistry is located at 9355 Katy Freeway in Houston, in the Echo Lane Center with Kroger in between TJ MAXX and Firehouse Subs.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Memorial area community,” said Ekta Dilawri, DDS. “At Memorial Modern Dentistry, our entire team of educated and experienced doctors, specialists, hygienists, dental assistants and office staff are dedicated to comprehensive care with advanced, proven technology. The entire team wants to build a relationship of deep trust and confidence with each patient, so they can enjoy visiting the office and walk away feeling confident in their smile and overall health.”

Memorial Modern Dentistry, a Smile Generation-trusted office, is equipped with advanced technologies including home-based registration capabilities, digital X-rays and CEREC® CAD/CAM dentistry. The use of this technology allows patients to enjoy the office’s services while receiving high-quality patient care.

Dr. Dilawri, a Howard University graduate, brings over 7 years of experience to the local community. She utilizes digital X-rays exclusively, which are safer for patients due to 90 percent lower radiation exposure as compared with traditional X-ray applications. The use of clear, digital dental images can also improve patient communication, help patients better understand their options and allow Dr. Dilawri to provide a more effective diagnosis.

In addition, with the use of CEREC® CAD/CAM dentistry, patients can enjoy the convenience of same-day dentistry. Patients no longer have to worry about messy impressions and scheduling multiple trips to the dentist in order to have a crown done. CEREC® CAD/CAM is less invasive and delivers a durable, natural looking crown that is a precise fit. For every CEREC® CAD/CAM that is completed at Memorial Modern Dentistry, a donation will be made to charity: water. Charity: water is a non-profit organization bringing clean, safe drinking water to people in developing countries.

The office has also partnered with Memorial Assistance Ministries (M.A.M.) to do a hygiene drive in which patients who bring in shampoo, conditioner or body wash from January through March will receive a discount on dentistry. MAM helps families in crisis stay in their homes, learn new job skills and improve the life of their children.

They are now accepting new patients and are open every Friday to serve the needs of their patients in the Memorial, Spring Branch and Hedwig Village area of Houston.

For more information on Memorial Modern Dentistry or to schedule an appointment, please visit: http://www.memorialmoderndentistry.com or call 713-300-7999.

About Smile Generation

Smile Generation is a referral service for excellent dentists committed to advanced dentistry and patients’ happiness. Smile Generation connects patients with great dentists dedicated to delivering on the Right Fit promise: providing an exceptional patient experience and advanced clinical care. Smile Generation-trusted offices are supported by Pacific Dental Services.

