Local Woman Wins DCN Hyundai Giveaway

Giving back to the community is a pivotal part of DCN Hyundai’s overall business model, and an important part of owner Joseph D. Natale’s overall objective for the dealership. This past week, the dealership was pleased to fulfil this objective when they wrote a check to local woman, and winner of DCN Hyundai's lease giveaway, Jennifer Alanso of Somerset N.J.

Student, and hardworking mother of three, Jennifer Alanso entered DCN’s lease giveaway on a whim, in hopes that the money would help alleviate some bills and stress. Alanso could not believe that she had won, and DCN Hyundai was thrilled to be able to help out a hardworking patron of the local community.

DCN Hyundai and local radio station New Jersey 101.5 partnered up to promote the dealerships exclusive 3-year lease giveaway, back in Oct. 2016. After months of advertising the contest and with over eight thousand entries, DCN Hyundai announced the winner at their Grand Opening Celebration, that was held in honor of the dealership’s official Grand Opening.

Being a business with a new owner, DCN Hyundai, located on Highway 1 in South Brunswick, strives to be an inviting dealership that makes car buying easy for their customers, as well as continuing to grow within their local community. DCN Hyundai is committed to providing their customers with the best car buying experience possible. The brand itself provides luxury, safety and performance and is surpassing other brands exponentially. DCN Hyundai welcomes you to come in and meet the team even if it’s just to check it out.

#####

For more information on DCN Hyundai please visit

http://www.dcnhyundai.com