SIMnext®, LLC has reached an agreement with Gubener Plastinate GmbH to become the exclusive North American distributor of the von Hagens Plastination – Real Anatomy for Teaching line of anatomical specimens.

Intended for use in anatomy education, these products provide medical, nursing, and dental students with human anatomy specimens of exquisite detail. Made by using silicone plastination technology developed by Dr. Gunther von Hagens through decades of research, the von Hagens specimens are recognized as the world’s highest quality and most durable human-derived teaching specimens. The use of the von Hagens plastinates reduces the use of human cadavers, and thereby the cost for anatomy education without sacrificing the fidelity of the student experience.

“This product fits perfectly with our strategy to deliver the highest-quality and most realistic physical and virtual education tools to our customers. These human-derived specimen collections will serve as the foundation for a new generation of amazing anatomy education tools,” said Gary Durack, SIMnext CEO. “We are proud to partner with Gubener Plastinate in this effort.”

Jump Simulation & Education Center, a collaboration between OSF HealthCare and the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria, is a testing site for Real Anatomy for Teaching.

“Learning anatomy and the three dimensional relationships of the human body is dramatically improved when students encounter models like these,” said John Vozenilek, MD, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Simulation at OSF HealthCare. “Drawings and illustrations in books help, but they cannot properly represent the complexity of the human form like these models can.”

The von Hagens Plastination – Real Anatomy for Teaching products will be unveiled by SIMnext at the 2017 International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH), hosted by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare, on January 28, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. Meeting attendees will be able to view the products in the Regency Ballroom Exhibit Hall January 29 through 31.

SIMnext's corporate offices are based in Peoria, IL within Jump. The company’s product development and manufacturing activities occur on the campus of the University of Illinois in Champaign. Both SIMnext and OSF HealthCare are members of MATTER, a hub of entrepreneurs and industry leaders in Chicago working together to fuel health care innovation.

About SIMnext

SIMnext is built on a culture of open, agile exploration with partners that enable a team of medical, engineering, and business experts to aggressively pursue answers to complex health care simulation-based education and training problems. Through this model, SIMnext is able to offer fully tested, nuanced products that are key to improving patient outcomes as well as efficiencies within the health care industry. For more information visit http://www.simnext.com.

About the Jump Simulation & Education Center

A collaboration between University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria and OSF HealthCare, the center replicates patient care settings to ensure novice and seasoned clinicians can practice handling medical situations in a life-like environment. Boasting six floors and 168,000 square feet, the center is one of the largest of its kind and provides space for conferences, anatomic training, virtual reality, and innovation. For more information, visit http://www.jumpsimulation.org.