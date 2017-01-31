The market leaders continue to excel at addressing consumer demands of high depository rates and friendly fee policies. - Jason Reposa, CEO of MyBankTracker

MyBankTracker announced the winners of its quarterly Bank Awards and Best Product Awards for the first quarter of 2017. Recognition is given to various types of financial institutions and products that deliver the most benefits while charging the lowest fees.

"In this quarter, we found some banks vying for consumers' savings by raising interest rates on deposit accounts to meet or exceed the competition -- a possible response to the latest rate hike by the Federal Reserve," said Jason Reposa, CEO of MyBankTracker. “The market leaders continue to excel at addressing consumer demands of high depository rates and friendly fee policies."

With these awards, MyBankTracker aims to help consumers identify the best options for achieving their financial goals in 2017.

Bank Awards

The Bank Awards are given to the best financial institutions in the U.S. across seven major categories. Chase Bank was named the winner in the National Bank category and Ally Bank received the honor of Best Online Bank. Simple was named winner for the third as the Best Mobile Bank. Alliant Credit Union wins the award for the Best Credit Union.

See the full list of Bank Awards winners and why they won:

https://www.mybanktracker.com/banks

Best Products

The Product Awards recognize the best financial products in the U.S. across 11 categories. These categories cover checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit (CDs). Winners for offering the best checking accounts include Radius Bank, Alliant Credit Union, and more. Winners for having the top savings accounts include Popular Direct, Ally Bank, Capital One 360, American Express, among others. And winners for CDs included Melrose Credit Union, Synchrony Bank, CIT Bank, and more.

See the full list of Product Awards winners and why they won:

https://www.mybanktracker.com/best-bank-accounts

You can find out more about the methodology behind these awards at:

https://www.mybanktracker.com/banks/awards-methodology