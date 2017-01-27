help make prevention more accessible and provide a platform to share the incredible life changing patient stories that will in turn help more people live an inspired healthy life

This year, Christine Givant, RPh and Co-Founder of La Vita Compounding Pharmacy is awarded the Excellence in Innovation Award.

Ralph Saroyan of CPhA states “We recognize Christine’s excellence in innovation from her extensive experience in formulating customized medications and dedication to safety and quality care. Her commitment to patient care through innovation, education and research is most deserving of recognition.”

“La Vita’s founding principles are built on leading the compounding industry in quality, safety and innovation. We are grateful to receive recognition from our state’s leading industry association CPhA, as it will help make prevention more accessible and provide a platform to share the incredible life changing patient stories that will in turn help more people live an inspired healthy life” states Christine Givant.

La Vita partners with the nation’s leading integrative medical providers in innovating personalized medications to treat their patient’s needs. La Vita has led the personalized medicine movement in integrative medicine by formulating several patent-pending vitamin formulations and affiliating with EpigeneticsRx, a network of practitioners providing precise, personalized, preventative services focused on the patient's unique genetic profile.

These collaborations have led to innovative formulations and published studies on the effectiveness of natural based treatment solutions associated with a patient’s genetic predispositions. Patient and provider responses to the treatment solutions are evolving the practice of medicine and are creating life changing outcomes as referenced in the recent research study published in the Journal for Clinical and Medical Genomics - “It’s giving me my life back, miracle”.

About La Vita

La Vita Compounding Pharmacy prepares personalized medications for each patient formulated in conjunction with a physician. All formulations are prepared with care, quality and safety, in various dosages using unique delivery systems such as transdermal gels, powders, creams, lotions, lozenges, suppositories and more. We offer a variety of combinations and customized formulations not found anywhere else. PCAB Accredited ® for sterile and non-sterile compounding, La Vita works with you and your physician to get you on the path to living, better, longer. For more information, contact Deb Hubers at Deb(at)lavitarx(dot)com, visit our website http://www.lavitarx.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

About CPhA

The California Pharmacists Association (CPhA) was founded in 1869 and is the largest state association representing pharmacists. CPhA represents pharmacists, technicians, and student pharmacists from all practice settings. These practice settings include community pharmacy (both independent owners and employees working in chain drug stores), hospitals & health-systems, and specialty practices such as compounding, managed care, and long term care. The CPhA mission is to advance the practice of pharmacy for the promotion of health.

CPhA is led by dedicated pharmacists that serve as members of the Board of Trustees who volunteer their time to advancing the profession. CPhA professional staff manage the day-to-day affairs of the organization and are available to assist members who have questions or concerns.