MONAT Global Appoints Linda Lucas Padilla as Chief Marketing Officer

Mr. Stuart MacMillan and MONAT Global Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corp. and a U.S. based innovator in the Direct Selling and Hair Care industries, today announced the appointment of Ms. Linda Lucas Padilla as Chief Marketing Officer.

Prior to joining the Company, she was Vice President of Marketing at Organo Gold, where she provided marketing strategic support, helped establish a strong incentive strategy and developed new product marketing platforms nationally and globally.

Ms. Padilla brings a wealth of global experience and success to her new position, having traveled the world focused on improving strategies to increase field success and company profitability. From start-ups to multimillion dollar Top 100 companies, Ms. Padilla has carved a reputation for developing creative teams that deliver success.

She was Global Marketing Officer of Norwex, Inc., Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for NHT Global, where she established a footprint in Greater China and Asia Pacific, and Vice President of Global Marketing at Mannatech. Ms. Padilla’s proven reputation as a global marketing specialist with a focus on branding and product strategy have made her a keynote figure among the direct selling industry.

Ms. Padilla holds a bachelors degree in Marketing from the University of Texas in Austin.

“We are confident that Linda’s deep well of marketing knowledge and her record achievements in setting new benchmarks in innovative product development as well as creative promotional and incentive strategies will make a strong impact on MONAT operations,” says Stuart MacMillan, President of MONAT Global. “Her charismatic dynamism, impressive professional accomplishments and advanced understanding of the industry will lead MONAT Global to higher growth.”

“I am deeply honored to be working with MONAT Global, which has such a deeply embedded culture of gratitude, family and helping others to achieve new limits,” Ms. Padilla said. “I look forward to working with this impressive organization as we help thousands of entrepreneurs transform their lives through MONAT’s proprietary products and generous opportunity.”

ABOUT MONAT GLOBAL

MONAT Global is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corp., whose holdings include L’EUDINE Global and B&R Products. MONAT was founded in 2014 and entered the multi-billion dollar hair care market, while providing ground-breaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S. market.