Hedge Connection, the leading platform for connecting fund managers with allocators, announced its 2017 events calendar today. Strategically set throughout the year, the company’s portfolio of events will include Table Talks, Deal Ring, and the Global Fund Forum. Hedge Connection events focus on bringing the alternative investment industry together to connect and build relationships.

Table Talks will take place on April 5th at 10 on the Park in New York City. This unique event deconstructs the typical panel format of conferences and brings the experts off the stage to interact with attendees tableside. These thought leaders will host individual tables on a variety of topics and will co-host their table with an allocator. Attendees will select their tables using Hedge Connection’s proprietary Table Chooser software. Each Table Talks session will last 30 minutes. In the morning, prior to the roundtable sessions, private one-on-one meetings will take place between managers and allocators.

On June 6th, Hedge Connection will host Deal Ring in New York City. Deal Ring is a Shark Tank style event where fund managers pitch a panel of allocators called Ringmasters. The managers hope to land a meeting with a Ringmaster to discuss their fund for a potential allocation. The audience will vote for their favorite manager using our mobile application with the Audience Choice Award going to the winner. Each manager is coached by Jim Rosebush privately in preparation for their pitch.

“We are excited to enter 2017 with a strong portfolio of events,” says Hedge Connection CEO Lisa Vioni. “We believe the quality of our programs, combined with our custom built event technology, delivers a superior experience for our attendees.”

The 4th Annual Global Fund Forum will take place October 16-18 at the Fairmont Southampton in Bermuda. The island has proven to be a perfect venue for local and visiting alternative investment professionals. The event focuses on the latest industry trends and building new connections. The extensive three day agenda will include keynote speakers, expert panels, Table Talks, Deal Ring, and private one-on-one meetings. A beach dinner party and boat cruise will round out the networking experience.

“Global Fund Forum 2016 was superb, from the inspiring keynote speakers and beach party, to Deal Ring and Table Talks,” says Sean Moran, Business Development Manager for the Bermuda Business Development Agency. “The BDA is delighted to welcome back the Global Fund Forum this year, and is thrilled that it has become an annual fixture on the Bermuda calendar.”

Further information regarding sponsorship, registration and pricing can be directed to events(at)hedgeconnection.com. In addition to the main events, Hedge Connection will also be producing several private events for clients throughout the year.

About Hedge Connection

Launched in 2005, Hedge Connection is a patented marketing platform for alternative investment managers as well as a robust information portal for accredited investors. Efficiently combining online introductions with live meetings, Hedge Connection has grown to become the most widely recognized, innovative and compliant marketing solution of its kind for the alternative industry.

The fund database provides investors with access to over 6,500 hedge funds, funds of funds and CTAs. The Boardroom, the alternative industry’s leading socialized community, is woven into the fabric of the fund database and facilitates relationship building, networking, and the free-flow of information. Visit us at http://www.hedgeconnection.com and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/hedgeconnection