Paramount WorkPlace, a leading software developer and provider of web-based and mobile spend management software solutions, shares how enhanced PunchOut capabilities provided by Paramount WorkPlace and Greenwing Technology have allowed organizations such as Orange Lake Resorts to have fast, easy and direct access to their suppliers, further automating and simplifying the entire procurement process, leading to end-to-end B2B automation and a strong return on investment.

In early 2016, Greenwing Technology and Paramount WorkPlace partnered to offer greater value for their procurement customers. The combined solution provides purchasers with B2B procurement integration and an e-commerce experience, replaces manual PO entry with electronic Purchase Order and Invoicing, interfaces purchasing with vendors’ systems, ensures adherence to negotiated pricing, controls purchasing budgets, enhances communication of information across the entire procurement cycle and reduces operational costs. By providing a robust, integrated PunchOut Catalog for suppliers, the full automation of spend management is unlocked.

Dwayne Campbell, Orange Lake’s Director of Shared Services and Delivery for Holiday Inn Club Vacations, described how Paramount WorkPlace simplified the process: “One of the reasons we selected Paramount WorkPlace as our procurement system was the PunchOut Capability. We were familiar with the functionality in Oracle, but found the setup process cumbersome and rigid. The process also took longer than expected, because we had to rely on IT resources to complete it. That all changed with Paramount WorkPlace implementation. The setup is very intuitive and extremely flexible. To complete our setup we request credential, URLs and sample CXML files from our suppliers. Once those items are provided, the setup is quick and easy. We can also quickly make changes to our setup to match supplier updates at any time. What once took days or weeks to setup can now be completed by our administrator in less than an hour!”

Jeremy Friedman, President of Greenwing Technology said, “Working with Paramount WorkPlace’s clients is always a phenomenal experience. Orange Lake needed to integrate a supplier that was new to e-Procurement. Because of the easy integration with Paramount’s platform, our team was able to quickly launch the suppliers’ PunchOut catalog and electronic purchase order delivery.”

Khensa Bangert, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Paramount WorkPlace, said, “Managing indirect spend is fundamental in helping any organization realize a strong ROI. With robust PunchOut capabilities, Paramount WorkPlace connects over 110,000 of its purchasing users to millions of suppliers globally, and it provides companies with the visibility and control to realize quantifiable savings. PunchOut service providers such as Greenwing have been instrumental in enhancing many of our customers’ supplier relationship and achieving deeper level of savings.”

About Paramount WorkPlace

Paramount WorkPlace develops, sells, and supports advanced web-based and mobile requisition, procurement, and expense software solutions for mid-market and enterprise organizations. With over 110,000 worldwide users, Paramount WorkPlace cloud-based and on-premise solutions are trusted by global, national, and local brands for their powerful capabilities, intuitive features, and the option for a stand-alone and integrated extension of Microsoft Dynamics GP, AX, NAV, and SL; Sage ERP, Blackbaud Financial Edge and NXT, Intacct, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, and Epicor. Learn more at http://www.paramountworkplace.com.

About Greenwing Technology

Greenwing Technology is a web development company located in Wilmington, Delaware, specializing in customer programming and software integration. With over 15 years of development experience, we help organizations leverage technology to power their business. Learn more at greenwingsolutions.com.

About Orange Lake Resorts

Orange Lake Resorts, home to Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, has been delivering memorable experiences through vacation ownership for more than 30 years. Through a strong platform of resort network growth and product flexibility, today more than 160,000 owners call our resorts home. Learn more http://www.orangelake.com.