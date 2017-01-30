Altep Inc. has announced that they have adopted Brainspace, a leading concept analytics platform, to assist in eDiscovery matters.

Day-to-day business increasingly relies on electronic documents and email; as a result, eDiscovery technologies must be capable of ingesting large amounts of information and providing an efficient means of meaningful, accurate analysis. Using a patented machine learning platform, Brainspace offers concept searching, clustering, document classification, and interactive data visualization features which allow users to quickly organize and assess large data sets, streamlining the eDiscovery process.

“We’re excited to adopt Brainspace and begin using it with our clients,” said Judy Torres, Altep’s Vice President of Information Services. “We expect to see enhanced efficiency and accuracy, especially in cases that involve large quantities of email. The platform’s Communication Analysis features should prove to be particularly useful.”

Communication Analysis can be used to display email connections, including CC’s and BCC’s, across entire datasets. This allows users to view domains, activity levels, and timeframes for all communications in a given population, reducing time needed to review each email and allowing users to determine the value and importance of each thread to the current investigation.

“In eDiscovery, the ability to collect, manage, and assess large amounts of data in a timely and cost-effective manner is absolutely crucial,” said Altep’s Vice President of Client Services, Nancy Daniel. “We are excited to include Brainspace in our tool box, and look forward to leveraging its capabilities to further assist our clients in their eDiscovery projects.”

Altep’s Brainspace implementation complements an existing suite of sophisticated technology offerings, including Relativity Analytics and Relativity Assisted Review, Nuix Early Data Assessment, and Riskcovery, a portable, concept-driven data analysis tool which can be used to help calibrate the scope of data collection by assessing sample documents from across the organization.

About Altep

Altep, Inc. is a Relativity Best in Service – Orange Level hosting provider, with certified Masters, Experts, Administrators, Analytics Specialists, Reviewer Specialists, Assisted Review Specialists, Infrastructure Specialists, and Sales Professionals on staff. The firm assists Fortune 100 and AM Law 100 clients with data forensics, discovery management, and compliance risk assessment. E-Discovery services include early data assessment, ESI and traditional paper processing, and secure hosting.

Altep’s data and process management experts hold a variety of certifications and credentials, including Project Management Professional, EnCase Certified Forensic Examiner, Certified Forensic Computer Examiner, Licensed Private Investigator, Certified Information Systems Security Professional, Certified Information Privacy Professional, SNIA Certified Storage Professional, and Advanced Analytics Certification. Find more information about Altep, Inc. at http://www.altep.com, or follow us on twitter @Altep_Inc.

About Brainspace Corporation

Brainspace Corporation is altering the field of digital investigations through the unique combination of machine learning technology and interactive data visualizations. Our unique solutions utilize our patented Brainspace platform and are leading the industry in text analytics, e-discovery, digital investigations and defense intelligence. Our customers include the Fortune 500, leading consulting firms, legal service providers, and government agencies.

For more information on Brainspace, visit http://brainspace.com.