2017 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems Following a year of strong growth, Docebo has been named as a Core Leader in the 2017 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems. —David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group

Docebo, a global leader in learning management systems for businesses, is pleased to have its continued growth and product innovation recognised in the newly released 2017 Fosway 9-Grid™, where Docebo has been identified as a Core Leader.

“Following a year of strong growth, Docebo has been named as a Core Leader in the 2017 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems,” explains David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group. “This positive momentum has been achieved in parallel with significant product development and has seen Docebo progress rapidly from its Solid Performer status last year. It is encouraging to see this commitment to evolving both its solution capability and the customer experience.”

Docebo’s growing list of customers, including Thomson Reuters, Dollar Shave Club and Bloomberg, are able to centralize all corporate training activities and deliver training to their employees, partners and customers within one platform. The company’s recent introduction of Docebo Coach and Share, designed to address market demands and further support informal and social learning, was met with enthusiasm from customers and analysts alike.

“Having Fosway Group recognize Docebo as a Core Leader is an acknowledgment of the work we have done to create an exceptional learner-centric platform,“ says CEO and Founder Claudio Erba. “Our clients use our software to take advantage of the best that formal learning has to offer, enhanced by the most cutting-edge advances in areas like social and informal learning, integrations with enterprise systems, gamification and other learning technology.“

This announcement follows a number of accolades for Docebo, from receiving a Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Best Advance in Learning Management Technology, to appearing on Capterra’s list of Top 20 Most User Friendly LMS Software.

“2016 was an exceptional year of growth for Docebo with the release of Coach and Share,” says Donato Mangialardo, Docebo’s Product Marketing Director. “We’re continuing to innovate within the platform in 2017, including an upcoming release that will further empower learning professionals to deliver engaging, intuitive and impactful learning experiences.”

Learning professionals are invited to experience the learner-centric platform with a free 14-day trial of Docebo’s learning management system.

The Fosway 9-Grid™ Report for Learning Systems is available for download on the Fosway Group website.

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe’s #1 HR and learning analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. Now in its fifth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway’s Corporate Research Network of over 150 customer organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at http://www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group’s research and services.

About Docebo

Docebo is a global SaaS enterprise Learning Management System (LMS) used in more than 80 countries and offered in over 30 languages. Established in 2005, Docebo (Latin for “I will teach”) offers a learning ecosystem for companies and their employees, partners and customers that is designed to increase performance and learning engagement. Docebo is a learner-centric technology, embraced for its ease of use, elegance and ability to blend coaching with social and formal learning. Docebo provides a scalable pricing model and a robust set of integrations and APIs, paired with reliable support available 24/7. It’s no wonder that Docebo has been heralded by PCMag.com as “the best online learning platform for business on the market.”