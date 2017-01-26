Treat Yourself Everyday at Treaty Oaks in St. Augustine, Florida

Treaty Oaks located in St.Augustine, Florida After months of looking and researching, we found ourselves back at Maronda Homes. Maronda offered us not only the size of house we were looking for but also the quality.- Kathryn

Maronda Homes is proud to present its newest community, Treaty Oaks, located in the heart of St. Augustine, Florida. With multiple house plans to choose from and prices starting in the $239’s, Treaty Oaks is the perfect sanctuary to call home. Treaty Oaks encompasses both the historic aspects of St. Augustine as well as convenient and quick access to modern nightlife and entertainment in Florida. The community is also located within St. Johns County which provides access to many great private and public schools to suit any families needs.

With new home building experience since 1972, Maronda Homes has designed Treaty Oaks to be both innovative and traditional, to accommodate all the wants and needs of every potential home buyer. Floor plans starting at 1,988 square feet equipped with three to four bedrooms and two baths, ranging up to 3,186 square feet with five bedrooms and four and half baths, adding a personal touch at Treaty Oaks is only an appointment away. The new homes are also equipped with two to three car garages, architectural roof shingles, and stone accents on the fronts of the homes. Inside, the homes will come well appointed with gourmet kitchens, granite counter tops, ceramic tile, and deluxe master baths. As if these luxurious features weren't enough, Treaty Oaks will also have its own community amenities center. Treaty Oaks residents will have exclusive access to a junior size Olympic Pool, Fitness Center, Community Room, and fully equipped kitchen perfect for hosting parties and gatherings.

Treaty Oaks is in close proximity to:



Florida’s Historic sites which include military forts, stately castles, and Gilded-Age hotels

Castillo de San Marcos, the oldest masonry fort in the continental United States

Scenic nature trails

Magnolia Avenue, voted by National Geographic as one of the 10 most beautiful streets in America

Ponce de Leon Fountain of Youth Park , the site of the oldest successful European settlement in America

Beautiful, tranquil St. Augustine Beach

The St. Augustine Alligator Farm and Zoological Park for a day of family fun

Treaty Oaks in St. Augustine, Florida has the perfect home for every family. With generous floor plans, top-of-the-line amenities, and an affordable price point, now is the perfect time to start a new life in the beautiful, all new, Treaty Oaks Community by Maronda Homes.

Please Join the Maronda Homes Team for a Dusty Boots Event and VIP Community Tour

Price new homes, learn about our lots and explore our floor plans in Treaty Oaks!

January 27th - January 29th 12 PM - 5 PM daily

554 Tumbled Stone Way, St. Augustine, FL 32086