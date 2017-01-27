Victoria M. Yarkho This program is important for the public and for attorneys in our state. We’re focused on enhancing the quality of legal representation in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Texas Board of Legal Specialization (TBLS) announced that Victoria M. Yarkho received Board Certification in Commercial Real Estate. Victoria M. Yarkho currently practices in Dallas/Collin County where she is a shareholder with Hiersche, Hayward, Drakeley and Urbach, P.C.

Board Certification is a voluntary designation program certifying Texas attorneys in 22 specific areas of law. Board Certified attorneys must be licensed for at least five years, devote a required percentage of practice to a specialty area for at least three years, attend continuing education seminars, pass an evaluation by fellow lawyers and judges and pass a 6-hour written examination.

“This program is important for the public and for attorneys in our state. We’re focused on enhancing the quality of legal representation in an increasingly competitive marketplace. I’ve been involved with this program for more than 30 years and am continually impressed with TBLS members’ accomplishments,” said David Dickson, Chairman of the TBLS Board of Directors.

Victoria M. Yarkho is a 2004 graduate of Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law. Victoria M. Yarkho has been a part of Hiersche, Hayward, Drakeley and Urbach, P.C. since 2006 and was licensed by the State Bar of Texas in 2004.

Board Certification is offered in 22 specific areas of law to attorneys. Initial certification is valid for five years. To remain certified attorneys and paralegals must apply for recertification every five years and meet substantial involvement, peer review and continuing legal education requirements for their specialty area.

Texas Board of Legal Specialization is authorized by the Supreme Court of Texas. It certifies attorneys in 22 specific areas of law and paralegals in six specific areas. TBLS serves as a resource by listing all certified attorneys and paralegals on their online database. TBLS works to ensure that the citizens of Texas receive the highest quality legal services.

