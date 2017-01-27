Cellular Sales Opens Second Store in the Windy City

The new Cellular Sales store in Irving Park is the company's second Chicago location We look forward to showing the Irving Park community our commitment to excellent customer service, while bringing them the latest in Verizon products.

Cellular Sales, the nation’s largest Verizon premium retailer, is increasing its store count in Illinois with the opening of a new location in Old Irving Park.

The new store, which is located at 4183 West Irving Park Rd., opened on Jan. 6. The store sits just south of Kennedy Expressway directly next to Potbelly Sandwich Shop.

“We are excited open the Irving Park location have a wider presence in Chicago,” said Regional Director Greg Karnes. “Chicago provides a huge opportunity for us, and we’re excited about expanding our presence in a new area of the city.”

Cellular Sales’ focus on customer service has served as the foundation of the company’s success. Since Cellular Sales’ founding in 1993, the company has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned retailers for eight of the past nine years. The company currently employs 4,500 people and operates more than 600 stores across 34 states.

“This is going to be a huge year for Cellular Sales, as we are undergoing a big growth period,” Regional Director Robert Vanwey Jr. said. “We look forward to showing the Irving Park community our commitment to excellent customer service, while bringing them the latest in Verizon products.”

Cellular Sales is looking to fill sales positions at the Irving Park store and is searching for a candidate with a passion for customer service. Those interested in applying for jobs at Cellular Sales in Irving Park can contact Cellular Sales Recruiter Janet McKinney at 585-633-4145.

About Cellular Sales

###