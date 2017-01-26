Axino Solutions Announces 2016 Year-end Results

Axino Solutions, a leading software developer and systems integrator, today announced that its 2016 year end results exceeded expectations. The company, which was spun off by Ascom Systems & Solutions last year, said that it experienced growth across all of its business lines and that it is expanding to new market segments.

Highlights:

Group revenue growth of 25%, led by core business lines, EAM (Enterprise Asset Management) & Mobile Solutions, ESM (Enterprise Service Management) and OSS/BSS (International Carrier Wholesale)

Pipeline growth of more than 30%, led by increased demand in each business line and a new business line, IoT

New contracts include:

- EAM solutions for one of the largest energy supply companies in Germany

- Mobile solutions for a major governmental aerospace organization in German engaged in flight movements

- IoT solutions with a major European University

- Comprehensive BSS/OSS services to Tier-1 and Tier-2 telecommunications providers

Michael Wallrath, Managing Director, Axino Solutions, said that the company is in the process of hiring new staff to meet demand for its services and to extend service offerings to new market segments, including retail and food safety. Wallrath also said Axino will increase investment in developing new software solutions and platforms.

Among the solutions the company plans to roll out during 2017 include a new SelfCare solution, which enables telecommunications providers to better manage its corporate and retail accounts and operations, as well as several solutions for the carrier market that are presently under development. As a result of organic growth and a natural progression arising from the success the company has been realizing in its EAM and Mobile business lines, the company has created a new business line charged with developing and providing IoT services. In this sector, Axino is developing a food safety surveillance system for retailers.

“The spin off and transition into a separate company has been exceedingly successful,” said Wallrath. “It has enabled us to focus our resources exclusively on our core competencies – IT and development services, which have been enthusiastically well-received by our customers. The strong performance across our diverse product line illustrates growing demand for our service and a growing recognition of our ability to provide customers with ‘all-inclusive’ services, ranging from systems design and implementation to the development of software solutions and platforms that enhance business performance. We intend to build upon this strong foundation in the year ahead to increase our presence throughout the world.”

About Axino

Axino Solutions, based in Aachen, Germany, is a leading-edge provider of communications solutions and services worldwide. The company develops innovative software and systems for planning and implementation of comprehensive customer-specific software IT solutions for various customer segments, including automotive, energy, pharmaceutical, retail, telecommunications, as well as public municipalities and government entities.