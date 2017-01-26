Edward Buckingham MD, founder of the Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery, is excited to announce that he has been nominated as one of America’s Best Physicians for 2017. This is the third year in a row that he has been recognized by the National Consumer Advisory Board for providing top-notch cosmetic surgery care. In 2015 and 2016, Dr. Buckingham was awarded the designation of America’s Best Physician, as well.

The National Consumer Advisory Board (NCAB) is a one-of-a-kind, privately run, organization dedicated to ensuring potential patients can find the safest medical care available. Only doctors with outstanding credentials and a superior record of patient care can be considered for the title of America’s Best Physician. To be included, these physicians are required to demonstrate a high level of professionalism within their specialty, meeting rigorous continuing education and annual training requirements.

As part of the NCAB’s impartial methodology of choosing providers for their America’s Best Physicians’ directory, doctors are first nominated by their peers and colleagues. Doctors are then selected to receive the title if they have met specific career benchmarks, which includes holding more than four years of clinical experience and exceeding the required level of continuing education, as well as demonstrating a marked online presence through exceptional patient reviews.

Dr. Buckingham is proud to be nominated for the NCAB’s prestigious title of America’s Best Physician for the third year in a row. “Here at the Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery, we specialize only in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the face and neck. In fact, all of my training has been in surgery of the face and neck.” He continues, “I am beyond honored to be recognized (for this award) by my esteemed peers.”

Double Board Certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology, Dr. Buckingham is an Austin-area native. He received his BBA from Southern Methodist University, attended the University of Texas at Austin and received his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where he graduated in the top 2% of his class. For his hard work, Dr. Buckingham was awarded the ‘prestigious’ Donald Duncan Memorial Scholarship in Anatomy, the Merck Manual Award and the Edward Randall Medal for Academic Excellence. Dr. Buckingham is one of a small group of physicians to have achieved the highest written score on the certification examination given by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.

To get more information on the Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery, contact the Austin office at 512.401.2500. Consultations with Dr. Buckingham can be scheduled in-person or requested online; speak with a patient coordinator to find out more. Additional details on the title of America’s Best Physician can be found on the award’s website or from the National Consumer Advisory Board.