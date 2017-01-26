“Today’s dealership customers are a new breed of savvy – their shopping habits have evolved radically in the last decade,” said Garret Lacour, founder and CEO of RoadVantage. “Dealership practices must evolve accordingly.”

RoadVantage, the fastest-growing provider of F&I programs for the automotive industry, today announced the launch of a cutting-edge dealership training program that has been optimized to help dealerships sell to today’s Internet-educated shoppers.

RoadVantage is offering F&I and sales operations training in partnership with The Academy, an Austin-based training center that has developed a curriculum specifically designed with today’s Internet-educated consumer in mind.

“The Academy's uniquely developed process recognizes that a shift in mentality and focus is necessary in the face of today's more informed customers,” said Tony Dupaquier, Director of The Academy. “Post-training surveys indicate that students who attend The Academy experience higher closing ratios, profit margins and CSI scores.”

The RoadVantage Dealer Training Program includes workshops for personnel at all levels within F&I and sales operations. The comprehensive training covers a wide range of topics and can take place onsite at the dealership, or at The Academy’s state-of-the-art training facility in Austin, Texas. Self-paced online training modules are also offered.

“Everyone knows consumers are researching and shopping online, so it’s time we equip dealers with the tools they need to effectively reach them,” continued Lacour. “This is a big initiative of ours. Last fall we created free online videos, available to all dealers nationwide, to drive consumer awareness of F&I programs before they go into the dealership to purchase their vehicle. Alongside our free online dealer videos, our new dealer training program is another example of how we are working to help dealers provide a better customer experience.”

The free dealer videos are available on the RoadVantage YouTube channel at http://bit.ly/2fWigrR. More information on the RoadVantage Training Program can be found at http://roadvantage.com/training.

About RoadVantage

RoadVantage is led by F&I industry veterans focused on one goal: building the best automotive aftermarket ancillary product company, from the ground up. The RoadVantage team leverages new technology and a streamlined approach to develop truly innovative products and to offer the highest level of customer experience – driving value and profit for all stakeholders, and setting a new industry standard in the process. RoadVantage (http://www.roadvantage.com) offers a full portfolio of ancillary products through certified agents and is headquartered in Austin, TX with regional offices across the U.S.

About The Academy

Located in Austin, Texas, The Academy is a leading training center for retail automotive professionals. Instructors with extensive retail experience and industry expertise lead workshops on F&I, sales, internet sales, and sales management. The Academy is the top certifying entity for the Association of Finance & Insurance Professionals (AFIP) in Texas and New Mexico.

