The new product launches will be featured at SHARE San Jose, giving partners and attendees a firsthand look at these cutting-edge mainframe security solutions.

CorreLog, the leader in multi-platform IT security event log management, today announced its sponsorship and two technical breakout sessions at SHARE San Jose 2017. CorreLog’s advancements in developing mainframe and enterprise security software have marked them as thought leaders in the IT security community, and their efforts have substantially increased awareness of both data risk and compliance in IBM z/OS mainframes.

Additionally, CorreLog will announce the release of its two latest mainframe cyber-security products designed to monitor privileged user activity with real-time alerts to Security Information & Event Management (SIEM) systems and Security Operations Centers (SOC). The new product launches will be featured at SHARE San Jose, giving partners and attendees a firsthand look at these cutting-edge mainframe security solutions. Attendees can experience product demos at SHARE San Jose in CorreLog’s booth, #218, and can see CorreLog’s Charles Mills present in multiple technical breakout sessions.

The SHARE San Jose Conference will be held March 5th through March 10th at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center. SHARE, an independent, volunteer-run technology association based in Chicago, holds two annual conferences in the U.S. to discuss and improve upon technical matters affecting the global family of IBM mainframe users. While connecting with industry professionals, SHARE provides education to advance technology’s positive influence on the business world.

Thought Leadership from CorreLog at SHARE San Jose

CorreLog will lead two educational speaking sessions at SHARE San Jose (all times listed in Pacific Standard Time).

CorreLog Educational Session 1: “Cybercrime Fighting for Mainframe Superheroes – A Holistic Approach”

Charles Mills, CorreLog’s Director of Advanced Projects, will deliver a technical breakout session to enhance attendees’ understanding of taking a holistic approach to mainframe and enterprise security. If your mainframe security subsystem is not connected in real time to your enterprise security tools, you are fighting potential intruders with one hand tied behind your back. Come to this session and learn about the highly-effective network security tools your enterprise already owns, and how to use them to help protect your mainframe.

1. Track: Enterprise Data Center: Security & Compliance

2. When: Monday, 3/6/16 at 3:15pm*

3. Where: Willow Glen I, II | San Jose McEnery Convention Center

4. Speaker: Charles Mills, CorreLog Director of Advanced Projects | Speaker Bio

5. Details: share.org/san-jose

Additionally, CorreLog will co-host a panel discussion with partners Vanguard Integrity Professionals, Inc. and CA Technologies, to answer questions and educate conference attendees on mainframe security.

CorreLog Educational Session 2: “Security Panel Session,” Co-Presented with Vanguard Integrity Professionals and CA Technologies

Charles Mills, CorreLog’s Director of Advanced Projects, in conjunction with Vanguard and CA, will participate in an open-discussion session driven primarily by questions and input from the audience. The panel has wide knowledge on the topic of mainframe security, and none are shy about offering opinions and examples. Bring your questions and learn from our panel of experts; what has changed and how to improve your compliance and audits – and ultimately your mainframe and your organization’s security.

1. Track: Enterprise Data Center: Security & Compliance

2. When: Thursday, 3/9/16 at 10:00am

3. Where: Room 112 | San Jose McEnery Convention Center

4. Speaker: CorreLog, Vanguard, and CA Technologies

5. Details: share.org/san-jose

Click here to view the complete SHARE San Jose schedule of events.

About SHARE:

SHARE is an independent volunteer-run information technology association that provides education, professional networking, and industry influence. SHARE is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and more information about SHARE can be found at Share.org.

About CorreLog:

CorreLog, Inc. is the leading independent software vendor (ISV) for cross-platform IT security log management and correlation. Our solutions provide the best-in-class real-time event log management across both distributed (Windows/UNIX/Linux) and mainframe platforms (IBM z/OS & i Series). Event Log data is ready-format for any name brand enterprise SIEM (Security Information & Event Management) or SOC (Security Operations Center).

CorreLog’s flagship product, SIEM Agent for z/OS, is the first real-time z/OS event monitoring solution capable of converting mainframe security events such as RACF, ACF2, Top Secret, and DB2 accesses into syslog events compatible with enterprise SIEM systems. CorreLog’s mainframe SIEM solutions have been designed to comply with standards set forth by PCI DSS, HIPAA, IRS Pub. 1075, SOX, GLBA, FISMA, NERC, and many other regulatory standards. For more information on CorreLog products, please visit http://www.CorreLog.com.

Copyright © 2017, CorreLog, Inc. All rights reserved.

All trademarks and registered trademarks used herein are the properties of their respective owners.

*SHARE San Jose schedule is subject to change at any time. Please check the schedule during the event for final dates/times from the event organizer

Press Contact:

Tony Perri, CorreLog Marketing & PR

Office: (239) 514-3331, xt. 406

tony.perri(at)correlog.com