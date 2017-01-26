UEI Creates Box Build Center of Excellence in WI

Medical Box Build

Universal Electronics, Inc. (UEI) has been in the electronics contract manufacturing industry for over 37 years. During that time UEI has been a full-service provider for high reliability printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA’s) up to full product assemblies to OEM’s in many market segments across the US.

Within an ever changing political and financial manufacturing landscape, UEI continues to invest in and enhance their plants in the US. Recently UEI has invigorated their plant in East Troy, WI to become their ‘Box Build Center of Excellence.’ With 40,000 square feet at this plant and several loading docks for large products, the East Troy plant has the facilities and resources to tackle moderate volume full assembly programs.

With this latest expansion, UEI now has almost 130,000 square feet of state-of-the-art electronics contract manufacturing with 8 SMT lines within two plants in Wisconsin.

“Our clients have been requesting additional resources and facilities in the upper Midwest to help them bring complete and tested electronic products to market quicker,” said Rick Jensen, President of UEI. “A few years ago we launched NPI-Plus that focused on quick-turn PCBA prototypes and now we made the next evolutionary investment to enhance our East Troy plant and provide a laser focus for full box build work.”

UEI has dedicated manufacturing and engineering resources on staff for box build programs and will take the lead and manage all nuances of bringing a product to market quickly and cost-effectively. Offering custom and turnkey manufacturing solutions to Medical, Industrial, Lighting, and Security OEMS’s is what UEI has done for the almost four decades. “We can ramp up very quickly and create dedicated work cell teams that include Quality, Engineering, Test, and Program Management. We have a very experienced management team and we will customize a launch strategy that works for our clients,” says Jensen.

UEI provides value-add manufacturing services that includes DFx (DFF, DFT, DFM), Test Analysis and Development (ICT,FCT), and Component Life-Cycle Review. Using software tools (Valor NPI, SiliconExpert, Epicor) with investment in capital equipment (Flying Probe, AOI, X-ray) and supported with experienced engineers UEI is capable of supporting simple sub-assemblies and fully integrated box build programs for global distribution.

About UEI

UEI offers fast-turn PCBAs within NPI-Plus, and mid-volume manufacturing services customized to clients across the US. UEI serves multiple industries including Medical, Industrial, Lighting, Security, and Communications. Founded in 1980, UEI has two certified facilities in the upper Midwest. The Whitewater, WI facility is ISO9001:2008, ISO13485:2003, FDA, and ITAR registered. The East Troy, WI, facility is ISO9001:2008 and ITAR approved. UEI offers flexible engagement models and fast, cost-effective time to market strategies. Additional information about UEI and NPI-Plus and its services may be found at http://www.ueinc.com and http://www.npi-plus.com.