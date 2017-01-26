Two-time National Basketball League (NBA) Most Valuable Player (MVP) Steph Curry will be a featured speaker at Liberty University Convocation on March 1, as part of a Kick’n It for Africa Humanitarian Partnership.

Curry is considered by many basketball analysts to be the best shooter in the history of the game — he holds the record for most three-pointers made in a single NBA game (13 on Nov. 7, 2016) and broke the NBA record for most three-pointers made in a regular season three times (272 in 2012-13, 286 in 2014-15, 402 in 2015-16). He won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015. Curry was awarded the NBA MVP in back-to-back seasons, last year becoming the first player in league history to be selected for the honor by a unanimous vote.

Kick’n It is partnering on March 1 with an initiative started by Liberty student Emmanuel Ntibonera, a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Ntibonera, who was instrumental in arranging Curry’s visit to Liberty, collects tennis shoes to send to less fortunate individuals in his home country. Liberty is asking students to bring a pair of shoes to donate to the cause on March 1. Additionally, Curry’s sponsor, Under Armour, will donate 1,000 pairs of children’s shoes. Liberty will deliver the shoes as part of a service trip to the DRC in July.

While Curry has not spoken at Convocation before, his wife, Food Network celebrity chef Ayesha Curry, was a featured guest last November. Curry’s younger brother, Seth Curry — currently of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks — played his first collegiate season at Liberty, where he led all freshmen nationally in points per game and broke the Big South Conference single-season scoring record for a freshman.

Convocation, held three times a week, is the world’s largest weekly gathering of Christian students. It provides a unique platform for Liberty students to hear from an array of educational and inspirational speakers.

