Jan. 26, 2017 – After the successful first season, Hatched, a nationally-syndicated television series produced by INE Entertainment, is returning with original episodes that include new collaborations with Sam’s Club and global snacking leader Mondelēz International. The collaborations will integrate experts from both companies to provide industry insights to competing entrepreneurs.

“Unlike other entrepreneurial series, we push beyond entertaining television,” says CEO and Executive Producer, Mark Koops of INE Entertainment. “We ensure contestants receive the resources they need to succeed in their startups by curating partnerships that provide once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, while bringing valuable business acumen to viewers at home.”

The series centers on entrepreneurs working exclusively in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. Season two features prominent guest mentors including Sam’s Club Chief Experience Officer Tracey Brown and Market Manager Louie Santos; and Mondelēz International’s Head of New Business Ventures for North America Farrah Bezner and Senior Director, Chocolate, North America Samantha Greenwood.

Regular judges include Victor Green, Early Stage Investor Steve Seigel, Home Shopping Network’s (HSN) Dara Trujillo and Courtney and Carter Reum from holding company M13. Upcoming episodes will pair Brown and Santos with teenage entrepreneurs Hanson Grant of ThinkBoard and Max Feber of the cold brew coffee filter product BRUW, while Bezner and Greenwood consult the creators of snack alternative Exo, a protein bar made from cricket flour, and the manufacturers of a new snack, ChickPEAtos.

“We’re excited to lend our marketing expertise to innovators and start-ups on Hatched,” said Ms. Bezner. “With a product portfolio which includes billion-dollar brands like OREO cookies and Trident gum, and a global reach spanning 165 countries around the world, Mondelēz International has tremendous insight into what it takes to introduce innovative new brands, from savory snacks like Good THiNS, to delicious Green & Black’s chocolates.”

Hosted by television personality and author Nicole Lapin, each episode assesses a brand’s potential for investment and popularity in retail settings with feedback from consumers and industry experts. Season 1 led to critical acclaim with a Parent’s Choice Award, a Telly for Best Educational Program, and successful placement of featured companies IncrediWhip, a healthy whipped cream alternative, and fair-trade ice cream producer Phin & Phebes, into leading retailer locations across the country including Kroger, Walmart and Sam’s Club.

“What I love most about working for Sam’s Club is being surrounded by people who share the same passion for the small business community. We meet with entrepreneurs every single day and I appreciate the opportunity to learn from them and I feel very honored to help set them up for success,” says Brown.

Hatched is created by Mark Koops, Anthony Samadani and Andrew Kavovit and produced by INE Entertainment’s Mark Koops, Eric Day and Sheva Mokarram. Hatched returns with original episodes on January 28th.

About Hatched

Airing on CW affiliates and One Magnificent Morning, Hatched celebrates entrepreneurship and product innovation providing contestants with a rare opportunity to share their brand story with viewers. Hatched is a full-fledged platform accelerating consumer-facing business through the support of M13, HSN, Steve Seigel and Nicole Lapin.

INE Entertainment

Mark Koops and Eric Day have been at the cutting edge of innovative content for more than 15 years, establishing INE Entertainment as a powerhouse in the digital space — having generated hundreds of hours of short-form content. Their digital portfolio includes producing three seasons of the groundbreaking real-time social media series Summerbreak, the original digital docuseries Top Grier starring Hayes Grier, HISTORY’s Emmy-nominated The Crossroads of History, as well as the Tiesto-starring EDM documentary series Your Shot. They have created over 1,000 hours of TV programming — developing, creating and show running some of non-scripted TV’s biggest hits, including The Biggest Loser (NBC), Masterchef (Fox), Something Borrowed Something New (TLC) and two-time Emmy nominated children’s program Recipe Rehab (CBS).

Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. is a global snacking powerhouse, with 2015 net revenues of approximately $30 billion. Creating delicious moments of joy in 165 countries, Mondelēz International is a world leader in biscuits, chocolate, gum, candy and powdered beverages, with billion-dollar brands such as Oreo, LU and Nabisco biscuits; Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk and Milka chocolate; and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, NASDAQ 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit http://www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club®, a division of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. , is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in 659 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. To learn more about Sam’s Club, visit the Sam’s Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com, and interact with Sam’s Club on Twitter and Facebook.

