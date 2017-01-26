It’s one thing to say we offer great service; it’s another thing to hear it from so many of our customers.

Maintenance Connection, the industry leading maintenance management (CMMS) software provider, experienced another year of consecutive growth in 2016. Following a healthy 15% growth in overall revenue in 2016, the company has now expanded its personnel by 50% in the past 12 months. Building on the foundation of a robust and proven product, a healthy and growing customer base, and a passionate and service-minded team, Maintenance Connection is investing aggressively in sales and marketing to expand its market presence and expand upon it’s market leading position in CMMS software.

Once again, over 100 new customers chose Maintenance Connection for their maintenance management needs in 2016. Among these, notable brands include Knott’s Berry Farm, Nordstrom, City of Santa Barbara, Simpson Strong Tie, New York City Health & Hospitals, Mueller Co, Biltmore, Brooklyn School of Music, Tractor Supply Company, Clarkson University, Cambridge Health Alliance, Fluor, and Tri Counties Bank.

Prior investments in a customer success team showed promising early returns in 2016, leading to more successful implementations and increased customer engagement. Customer satisfaction metrics remain at an industry leading 98%. The company has again doubled the size of the customer success team to bring about greater engagement and collaboration with valued customer accounts. In September, several record number of customers joined Checkpoint, the annual customer summit that was held in Baltimore, an annual event that will continue in even greater measure in 2017.

Customers across dozens of industry segments continue to delight in the service-oriented nature of the staff and the company’s service operations. Customer satisfaction remains above 98%, and a recent study of support resolution speed showed that 55% of customer inquiries were solved in less than 24 hours last year.

“I’m delighted with the generous posture and ardent commitment from the staff at Maintenance Connection, which results from a healthy staff culture. The effort to exceed expectations is a unique part of our offering, which I continue to hear about as I listen to our customers. It’s one thing to say we offer great service; it’s another thing to hear it from so many of our customers.” said Eric Morgan, who joined Maintenance Connection as CEO in September 2016.

About Maintenance Connection: Maintenance Connection is a rapidly-growing company that is leading the way in maintenance management using pure browser technology. Maintenance Connection delivers a full-featured web-based maintenance management (or CMMS) solution including Work Order Tracking, Preventive Maintenance (PM) Software, Asset Management, Inventory Tracking, Procedure Library, Labor Scheduling, and Service Requests, all available through the Internet using a web browser or a company's local network. Maintenance Connection offers a unique and intuitive user interface built on a robust database infrastructure, all at a highly competitive price point. For more information about the company and products, visit http://www.MaintenanceConnection.com.