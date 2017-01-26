MOBI Hires Industry Veteran as Director of Channels

MOBI, a leading global mobility management platform enabling enterprises to centralize, comprehend, and control their entire device ecosystems, announced the selection of Tom Koch as its new Director of Channels.

As Director of Channels, Koch will primarily focus on developing and formalizing the MOBI Sales Team’s channel sales organization, assessing all existing channel strategies, and recommending beneficial changes to maximize the impact and global reach of its mobility management platform. Koch brings expert experience in developing channel sales models that penetrate markets, increase sales performance, and establish new customer relationships.

“One of MOBI’s key 2017 focuses is strengthening our current channel partnerships and expanding our capabilities in that sector,” said Mitch Black, President of MOBI. “We firmly believe Tom’s expertise will help drive growth in the coming months and years.”

Koch’s work history is filled with more than 20 years of expert enterprise mobility sales program management and innovative solution implementation abilities. Prior to MOBI, Koch worked for ADTRAN, where he most recently served as Director of Channel Sales and Operations. Koch was responsible for leading ADTRAN’s enterprise markets distribution strategy and all analytical aspects of its channel program, sales operations, and tele-sales teams. While there, Koch helped build one of the most successful channel programs in enterprise technology, and was recognized by CRN nine years in a row for leading a 5-Star Channel Program.

“We are thrilled Tom has joined MOBI to help continue the growth and evolution of our channel sales organization,” said Scott Kraege, CEO of MOBI. “Tom brings a wealth of experience to the role and will immediately add great value to our channel efforts and team.”

About MOBI:

MOBI is a mobility management platform enabling enterprises to centralize, comprehend, and control their entire device ecosystems. Our industry-leading cloud software saves your program money and satisfies all global enterprise needs. Learn more about our mobility solutions and software at http://mobiwm.com/.