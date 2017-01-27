Mercury iFunds™ Launches Digital Platform for Alternatives

Mercury iFunds Digital Platform Fintech is driving the extinction of inefficient marketing practices, excessive distribution pricing, and obsolete information delivery in the alternatives space.

Mercury Capital Advisors, LLC (Mercury), one of the world’s elite institutional capital raising enterprises specializing in alternative investments, is pleased to announce the launch of Mercury iFunds™ http://www.mercuryifunds.com. It is a state of the art, end-to-end, digital solution offering a broad range of alternative investments across the liquidity spectrum.

This mobile-responsive fintech platform of curated institutional-quality offerings is intuitive and simple to navigate. It is the only digital platform operated by a leading global capital intermediary having relationships with over 2,500 of the largest, most sophisticated institutions in the world including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurance companies, and endowments. Mercury is now providing the RIA community, family offices, and other wealth advisors transparent institutional pricing and exclusive access to leading-edge alternatives across 18 different investment categories.

This is precisely the strategy advocated by sophisticated institutional investors - that portfolio composition in search of alpha-generation must include an allocation to “buy and hold” assets. An investment through the Mercury iFunds™ platform gives investors exposure to private funds with a minimum subscription of $100,000, significantly less than that typically required by the underlying managers.

"Fintech is driving the extinction of inefficient marketing practices, excessive distribution pricing, and obsolete information delivery systems in the alternatives space. The private wealth community can now easily and cost-effectively access curated, leading-edge alternative investments in manageable increments. The Mercury iFunds platform provides cyber-security through DocuSign and is seamlessly integrated into client portfolios through the largest custodians in the world," said Michael Ricciardi, CEO and Co-Founder of Mercury Capital Advisors Group, LLC.

RIAs subscribing on behalf of their clients to Mercury iFunds™ may invest with as many managers as they select from a diversified, market-agnostic menu of product verticals including hedge funds, real estate, private equity, impact investing, venture capital, infrastructure, credit, distressed, pre-IPO and long-only opportunities. Multiple subscriptions may be made through a single, logic-rich document, generating one aggregated K1 worksheet.

ABOUT MERCURY CAPITAL ADVISORS

Professionals at Mercury Capital Advisors Group, LLC have executed more than 100 mandates, raising in excess of $160 Billion from pre-eminent institutional investors spanning the globe. The firm has fifteen offices and affiliates in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. In 2015, Thompson Reuters ranked Mercury the #1 book-runner for total private equity placements around the world.

For further information about Mercury iFunds™ and Mercury Capital Advisors, LLC please visit

http://www.mercurycapitaladvisors.com