Autovance Technologies Launches Mobile Desking Platform

Autovance, a Canadian technology startup specializing in desking tools for auto dealers, has unveiled an innovative new way to use their flagship desking tool: the Autovance Desk mobile app.

Autovance Desk allows dealers to build and price new and used vehicles in seconds and quote based on up-to-the-minute manufacturer interest rates, residual values, and the latest rebates for most vehicle manufacturers. With the advent of the new mobile app, sales teams can use this cutting-edge product to quote payments wherever they are.

Using the Desk mobile app, dealers can quote deals from their vehicle inventory using stock numbers, enter and retrieve customer information, as well as build and price new vehicles. Also, moving between the desktop and mobile apps has been made completely seamless thanks to Desk’s comprehensive deal search and recall functionality: starting a deal on the mobile app and picking it back up later on the desktop is as easy as entering a deal number or customer name.

The Autovance Desk mobile app was engineered from the ground-up for an amazing user experience. In order to deliver accurate payments with the latest manufacturer data, it shares the same fast, precise calculation engine that underpins the desktop app. Additionally, users of the desktop application will find the interface of the mobile app to be immediately familiar with little to no need for additional training.

“We’ve brought all of the best features from our desktop app over to our mobile platform – manufacturer interest rates, residual values, rebates including compatibility rules, and so much more”, says Rick Johnston, president and CEO of Autovance. “Our mobile platform isn’t just our desktop app crammed onto your smartphone: it’s a carefully designed app that dealers will love to use when they’re not at their desk.”

“Just because you’re using a mobile device doesn’t mean you should have to compromise on functionality.” He added, “Productivity and ease-of-use are just as important to our customers when they’re using mobile devices, and we want to deliver an outstanding, familiar experience regardless of which device they choose to use.”

The Autovance Desk mobile app is available for free to all dealers with an active Autovance Desk subscription, and is designed to run seamlessly on both Android and iOS devices.

About Autovance Technologies Inc.: Autovance Technologies Inc. (Autovance), is a privately-owned Canadian corporation founded in 2010 and is based in Lethbridge, AB. Autovance is the owner/distributor of Autovance Desk, a leading web-based desking tool for dealers who want to improve their per-vehicle gross profit, increase their lease penetration, and focus on customer satisfaction. Dealer groups and dealers representing 24 brands across Canada have chosen Autovance to help manage the negotiation phase of their sales process.

Media Contact:

Rick Johnston

Autovance Technologies Inc.

1-855-388-0145

media(at)autovance(dot)com