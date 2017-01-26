Warren Petty Named Vice President for Human Resources at Stevens Institute of Technology “I am delighted to welcome Warren Petty, an experienced and highly qualified HR professional to Stevens.” - Stevens President Nariman Farvardin.

Stevens Institute of Technology has announced the appointment of Mr. Warren Petty as Stevens’ Vice President for Human Resources, effective February 6, 2017. Mr. Petty joins Stevens with over 20 years of human capital and talent management experience within higher education and non-profit organizations.

“I am delighted to welcome Warren Petty, an experienced and highly qualified HR professional to Stevens,” said Stevens President Nariman Farvardin. “Through leadership and collaboration in all aspects of human capital and talent management, Mr. Petty will play a vital and strategic role in advancing Stevens in our efforts to become a world-class technological research university.”

As the Vice President for Human Resources, Mr. Petty will oversee Stevens’ human resources planning, compensation, benefits, and talent development initiatives and systems in support of Stevens’ realization of the University’s mission, value and ambitious strategic goals.

Most recently, Mr. Petty served as Senior Vice President for Human Resources at HeartShare Human Services, Brooklyn, NY, and previously as Director of Talent Management and Human Resources at The Children’s Aid Society, New York, NY. In each of these organizations, Mr. Petty transformed the human resources function through streamlining and standardizing programs and processes across talent acquisition, performance management, compensation, and policy and led the successful implementation of integrated human capital management technology solutions.

From 2001-2012, Mr. Petty served at The New School, New York, NY, where he held multiple leadership roles in human resources and operations. As Associate Vice President for Human Resources, Mr. Petty oversaw the delivery and communication of HR programs and services in the areas of recruiting, HR information systems, compensation and classification, and policy development and implementation.

Mr. Petty holds an M.A. in Communications from Wheaton College and a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism from Howard University.

Within the University’s three schools and one college, Stevens Institute of Technology enrolls more than 6,600 undergraduate and graduate students and employs more than 1,200 full-time and part-time faculty and staff.

About Stevens Institute of Technology

Stevens Institute of Technology, The Innovation University®, is a premier, private research university situated in Hoboken, N.J. overlooking the Manhattan skyline. Founded in 1870, technological innovation has been the hallmark and legacy of Stevens’ education and research programs for more than 145 years. Within the university’s three schools and one college, 6,600 undergraduate and graduate students collaborate with more than 300 full-time faculty members in an interdisciplinary, student-centric, entrepreneurial environment to advance the frontiers of science and leverage technology to confront global challenges. Stevens is home to three national research centers of excellence, as well as joint research programs focused on critical industries such as healthcare, energy, finance, defense, maritime security, STEM education and coastal sustainability. The university is consistently ranked among the nation’s elite for return on investment for students, career services programs and mid-career salaries of alumni. Stevens is in the midst of a 10-year strategic plan, The Future. Ours to Create., designed to further extend the Stevens legacy to create a forward-looking and far-reaching institution with global impact.