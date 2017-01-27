ProMax Unlimited Announces EI3PA Certification

Dealer Marketing Services, Inc. the makers of ProMax Unlimited, today announced it had successfully met all security requirements for its Experian Independent Third Party Assessment (EI3PA) certification for 2017. ProMax is an award-winning provider of front end automotive dealer software, servicing thousands of dealers nationwide.

“Our customers’ data security has always been a top priority” said CEO John Palmer. “We’ve consistently stayed ahead of the curve on compliance issues.” ProMax pioneered the industry with the first compliance-integrated automotive CRM/ILM in 2008. For over 20 years, ProMax has been one of the only resellers of all three automotive Credit Bureaus.

EI3PA is an annual security assessment required by Experian, and utilizing an independent assessor. “The EI3PA is demanding and resource-intensive, but absolutely essential for our company” said CTO Darian Miller. “This is the 10th year in a row that we have gone through the rigorous EI3PA audit process which demonstrates our long-term emphasis on compliance and data security.”

“Fruitful partnerships with the CRAs (Credit Reporting Agencies) are central to our mission of providing automotive dealers with the absolute best credit and soft pull technologies” added COO Shane Born. “We’re very excited to be recertified by Experian and look forward to a productive 2017.”

About ProMax Unlimited

Dealer Marketing Services, Inc. was formed in 1994 by John Palmer. In August of 1995, ProMax was introduced as a Special Finance software solution. In 1998, the software was expanded to handle all types of desking including new and used vehicle leasing, CRM, finance menus, inventory management, reports, and credit application submissions to lenders. In 2002, ProMax was introduced as the industry's first Internet-based full front end solution and today is used by over 2,000 automotive dealerships. The ProMax Unlimited internet application integrates with dealership DMS systems and can be used effectively in large dealer group situations as well as single location dealerships. Dealer Marketing Services, Inc. also provides credit bureaus, website development and hosting, internet leads, and direct mail services to help dealerships increase traffic. Learn more about ProMax Unlimited and Dealer Marketing Services, Inc. at http://www.ProMaxUnlimited.com.