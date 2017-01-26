Smith Opens Office in Cluj-Napoca

As Smith expands our European footprint, we see great growth opportunities in the Central European market.

Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the opening of its sales office in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. This new office will closely support local electronics customers in the growing city while expanding Smith’s European presence.

Cluj-Napoca is a fast-developing city that is quickly becoming a technological, educational, and cultural center of Europe, with the region’s largest university located there and drawing a vibrant and multicultural population that translates to a highly skilled, educated workforce.

Many global electronics manufacturers have also found a home in the city, benefitting from the rich pool of highly qualified workers, in addition to Romania’s advantageous cost structure and Cluj-Napoca’s central location in Europe, which offers logistical benefits and close proximity to major European markets.

“Cluj-Napoca is considered to be the Silicon Valley of Europe,” said Luciana Cuc, Office Manager of the new location. “It’s a space of new ideas and growth, with many major companies finding a home here. I’m excited to see what my team can achieve in such a unique and bustling market.”

Luciana’s team brings a great deal of expertise with them, with electronics backgrounds and diverse language skills strengthening their ability to support customers all around Europe.

“Cluj-Napoca is a city that will become increasingly important as it continues to grow and draws more experts and major industry players into what is already a thriving tech culture,” said Marc Barnhill, Chief Trading Officer of Smith. “As Smith expands our European footprint, we see great growth opportunities in the Central European market.”

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number 13 among all global distributors.

