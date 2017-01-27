Delta Dental of California and its affiliates today announced the hiring of Dr. Kenneth Yale as senior vice president and chief clinical officer.

Dr. Yale brings with him more than 20 years of executive management experience in government, entrepreneurial, startup and large health care companies.

Most recently, Dr. Yale served as vice president, medical director and senior counsel at ActiveHealth Management, a subsidiary of Aetna. Prior to that, he led the innovation incubator division of UnitedHealth Community and State and also held positions at Matria Healthcare, CorSolutions, EduNeering, Advanced Health Solutions, Health Solutions Network and Jefferson Group. His government experience includes serving as legislative counsel in the U.S. Senate, executive director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, chief of staff of the White House Office of Science and Technology and commissioned officer in the U.S. Public Health Service.

Dr. Yale currently has leadership roles or is actively involved with the American Medical Informatics Association, Bloomberg/BNA Health Insurance Advisory Board, Healthcare Information Management and Systems Society, Society for Participatory Medicine, URAC Industry Accreditation Organization, and on other advisory boards for pharmaceutical, genetics and translational bioinformatics companies and organizations.

He holds a dental degree from the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Creighton University.

About Delta Dental of California

Delta Dental of California, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., Delta Dental of Pennsylvania and Delta Dental Insurance Company, along with their affiliated companies, together provide dental benefits to 34.5 million people in 15 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. All are part of the Delta Dental Plans Association, whose member companies collectively cover more than 73 million people nationwide.

