Asmodee Digital, an international publisher and distributor of digital games, today announced the release of Potion Explosion for mobile devices on Google Play and the App Store. Developed by Studio Clangore and created by Horrible Games, Potion Explosion refreshes the traditional tile-matching game mechanic by adding unique strategic and inventory management elements in a whimsical atmosphere. Players are tasked with creating magic potions, whose abilities can be used during play to provide special techniques for completing additional potions. The player who assembles the most valuable potions and combinations wins.

Enter Professor Albedus Humblescore’s classroom and compete against other potion making apprentices to become an honor student of the Horribilorum Sorcery Academy by developing inner wizard skills. Learn how to master the art of making complex and valuable potions using spellbinding ingredients such as unicorn tears, dragon smoke, ogre mucus and fairy dandruff. Manage a laboratory apparatus and apply the right dosage to test tubes and flasks to design the ultimate potions whose abilities will help players grow into a master potions student. Gather resources in the dispenser, and compete with ingenuity to collide ingredient marbles of the same color to trigger explosions! The more identical marbles collide, the more ingredients are collected through chain reactions to cook up magic potions. Combine the correct ingredients to create stunning potions such as the Elixir of Blind Love, the Potion of Prismatic Joy, or the Sands of Time. Players can also drink potions and benefit from their magical effects to collect more ingredients, or steal directly from a rival’s pool.

“The team at Asmodee Digital and Studio Clangore has been hard at work for the past seven months to develop the mobile version of Potion Explosion in collaboration with Horrible Games,” says Remi Hanesse, Asmodee Digital Product Manager. “It is an honor to finally deliver Potion Explosion for everyone to play anytime, anywhere.”

Powered by Asmodee Digital technology, offering both a single and multiplayer mode (local and online for up to 4 players), Potion Explosion delivers an original and captivating symbol recognition play experience in a fantasy world environment. Players must use their talent to win skill tokens by mastering a particular potion several times or by proving their skills at preparing a variety of potions. Garner the most skill tokens to win the game and become a Potion Master! Follow the tutorial to learn the secrets of potions and revise the exam before beginning to carefully blend mixtures. No need to panic as a new wizard, once in the classroom, players can ask for a little help from Professor Humblescore.

Price and availability

Potion Explosion is available now on the App Store and Google Play store for $4.99

Discover the visuals of Potion Explosion here: http://bit.ly/2j6bg0m

View the Potion Explosion trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hmn2y7nKHH4

About Asmodee Digital

Asmodee Digital, a fully owned subsidiary of the Asmodee Group, is an international publisher and distributor of digital games. Asmodee Digital manages the conception, publishing, marketing and distribution of board and card games on the app stores of Apple, Google, Steam and Amazon. Asmodee Digital designs and publishes games not only for the Asmodee Group (Asmodee Editions, Days of Wonder, Fantasy Flight Games) but also for third party publishers. The Asmodee Digital catalogue includes best-selling digital games such as Ticket to Ride, Splendor, Small World 2, Mysterium and digital versions of many other well-known board games.

About Studio Clangore

Studio Clangore (http://www.studioclangore.com) is an independent developer based in Monza, Italy. Founded by the team behind the award-winning game “Magnifico - Da Vinci's Art of War", Studio Clangore consists of four industry veterans committed to the design of unique and exhilarating experiences, play after play.

About Horrible Games

Horrible Games is an Italian publisher of board games, known for the award-winning titles Dungeon Fighter, Steam Park, Co-Mix, Potion Explosion and Raise Your Goblet. Horrible Games has the will to bring players fun games that are also simple and frantic, providing originality and entertainment thanks to the mechanics of the gameplay. Their motto remains "Something horrible is on the way!”. CMON Limited is the publisher of the Potion Explosion board game in English speaking countries.