Ortho Sales Partners, a professional consulting firm focused on assisting orthopedic and spine implant manufacturers in the commercialization of their products, announces the addition of Tony Passalacqua to their executive team, effective January 25, 2017. Mr. Passalacqua brings extensive experience to Ortho Sales Partners and will focus primarily on working with clients to optimize their sales operations by improving inventory management and utilization of costly instrument sets.

Mr. Passalacqua brings with him more than 27 years of supply chain and operational experience most recently serving as Vice President of Operations for an orthopedic distributorship that saw growth from approximately $20M to over $120M during his 10-year tenure. His primary responsibility was to create a scalable infrastructure, seamlessly on-board new product lines and categories, manage surgery schedules and recruit personnel to support an organization that was routinely participating in as many as 50 surgeries per day.

With a career that began in the United States Navy, Mr. Passalacqua earned his Bachelor of Science in Management from Arizona State University. He joined FedEx Ground where he led one the largest and most profitable operations in the FedEx network. After 11 years at FedEx, Mr. Passalacqua joined Stryker Orthopaedics to transform the way they managed inventory in the field. He was responsible for facilities throughout the southwest including: California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado and New Mexico.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Tony’s knowledge and experience join Ortho Sales Partners,” said Josh Sandberg. Co-Founder & General Manager. “Our mission is to help companies solve complex problems by leveraging our partners’ vast experiences and mitigate the risks associated with early market entry and commercialization. Tony will provide immense value to our clients and brings a skillset that few have in our industry.”

Regarding his new role, Mr. Passalacqua said: “It’s an honor to join an organization whose purpose and mission is to help people and companies grow their business. The unique challenges of the orthopedic industry and the ever changing landscape is an exciting problem to solve.”

About Ortho Sales Partners - Ortho Sales Partners has created a unique platform to help companies in any stage commercialize their products in a very efficient way. We have worked closely with many organizations such as:



A surgeon with a product idea and limited financial wherewithal to properly execute a sales plan.

OUS companies looking to establish or enhance their presence in the United States.

Companies with recent FDA approval in need of a strategic sales plan validated against current market conditions.

Established companies looking for marketing horsepower to properly launch a new product.

Our services are geared to meet you where you are today and help your business grow by utilizing proven industry executives that bring you an objective analysis and recommendations going forward. Our market knowledge is based on current trends and competitive analysis rather than surgery volumes from over 4 years ago.

Ortho Sales Partners’ headquarters are in Scottsdale, Arizona but we have several offices across the US.

http://www.orthosalespartners.com