As of January 1, 2017, Crescerance, Inc. reached a merger agreement with Capitol Impact extending their product offering and industry reach. With the addition of Capitol Impact, Crescerance, a high-tech growth firm thus far focused in the education sector can extend service offerings beyond schools, districts and educational associations to additional state based organizations.

“With our combined technical expertise and industry knowledge, specifically within the association marketplace, we can now provide a more robust offering and heightened user experiences to our consumers.” states Richard Harden, co-owner and CIO of Capitol Impact.

CEO of Crescerance, Namit Bhatia states. “Coupling Capitol Impact’s focus within the state and local governments, universities and associations with Crescerance presences in schools and districts makes perfect synergies for continual traction. Additionally, it brings to Crescerance a team of experts who have been involved in the association space for decades.”

Capitol Impact works with clients in 26 states, and is effective at handling the differences in data for each state, using applications that are PC, tablet and mobile friendly. While Crescerance’s global team and technology expertise spans coast to coast via embr, a 360◦ Digital Engagement Platform for education and association communities and MAD-learn that has enabled students to create over 8000 apps to date.

“With both firms having a growing presence in the education and association market place, this merger positions Capitol Impact and Crescerance for significant growth with vast technical expertise and industry knowledge.” States Andy Paul, CEO of Capitol Impact.

About Crescerance

Crescerance builds solutions to support the education community by leveraging the power of mobile app development to achieve new levels of school communication and parent engagement. Crescerance launched its first mobile app in 2011. Today, Crescerance employs an international team of developers, designers, customer success and product specialists committed to developing outstanding custom mobile app and website solutions.

About Capitol Impact

Capitol Impact provides state of the art, integrated, internet software solutions to improve the way organizations manage membership data, monitor state and federal legislation, engage in advocacy, provide registration for training and conferences, and track professional development. Our clients are typically state oriented, ranging from school districts to state agencies, universities and associations.