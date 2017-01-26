Bill Howe Wellness We are excited to help all the Bill Howe employees take control of their health and support them in their own personal goals.

The local plumbing, heating & air company in San Diego has been named as one of the community’s healthiest companies multiple times by the North County Chamber of Commerce and the San Diego Business Journal. Bill Howe Family of Companies is comprised of divisions in plumbing, heating & air, and restoration & flood remediation serving San Diego since 1980.

As one of San Diego’s Healthiest company’s, the local plumber places employees at the heart of success and wellness and health initiatives must be active company wide. In 2012, Bill and Tina Howe began the Bill Howe wellness initiative and it has evolved to an employee-centric mission with a holistic approach. Team-building, on- and off-site activities such as yoga, Zumba, and self-defense, provided healthy food each week, and weekly wellness newsletters are meant to treat mind, body, and spirit, creating a healthier staff.

“In the beginning, we promoted healthy initiatives like the Biggest Loser Contests, but soon realized that it was only a short-term solution and didn’t encompass a whole-body wellness approach,” said Tina Howe, Vice President of Bill Howe Heating & Air in San Diego. “For the past two years, we have enrolled our team by providing them support outside of work with activities and personal goals that they set on their own. We have a wellness point system that rewards them by doing the things that speak to them and it has paid off.”

At the end of the 2016 year, the top wellness point earners were rewarded with a Vegas Weekend Getaway for Two. The company is proud of their accomplishments and excited to give them an exciting weekend trip that includes hotel and airfare for two. Examples of wellness points are: giving up sugar, going to the gym of their choice regularly, trying out new healthy recipes, and engaging with the wellness newsletters and articles to name a few. In 2017, the wellness point system and end of the year reward will continue with monthly events hosted by Bill Howe. On the calendar are Zumba classes for employees and family, paintball, self-defense, a charted fishing trip, as well as team-building events and healthy cooking courses.

The 2017 Wellness year also kicked off with free BMI testing for all employees. “Every one of our team is on a personal health and wellness journey and it starts with knowing their numbers,” said Amber Baynard, Human Resource Manager. “We are excited to help all the Bill Howe employees take control of their health and support them in their own personal goals."

For more information about the Bill Howe Family of Companies, visit http://www.billhowe.com, or to speak with Bill or Tina Howe regarding this announcement, contact Bill Howe Marketing Director, Julie Riddle at Julie(at)billhowe(dot)com.

