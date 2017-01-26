Announcing the Launch of Montana Innovation Co™

Today, Montana Innovation Co (Montana Inc) announces the start of operations as the newest hub from which to accelerate Montana’s burgeoning startup community. With a growing innovation scene in Montana, from healthcare to photonics to FinTech, Montana Inc is designed to push innovation even further to make the state competitive with other markets in the region, such as Denver and Salt Lake City. Thinking Big in Big Sky Country, Montana Inc’s MT2050™ vision is to empower and support a statewide 10X growth strategy from under 6,000 technology jobs to 60,000 jobs and from under $1 Billion in technology sector annual revenue to $10 Billion, by the year 2050.

Montana Inc will alleviate the challenges faced by entrepreneurs, in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors by providing access to talent, seed capital, mentors and logistical support in the early stages of growth to help accelerate them and their companies. Montana Inc will also bring expertise, ideas, passion and investment from out-of-state to help guide and inspire entrepreneurs in its program. This sharing of best practices will enable Montana to scale and build high-growth industries that will create thousands of jobs for Montanans for many years to come.

The Montana Innovation Fund expects to invest $50,000 to $100,000 in each company accepted into the Montana Inc accelerator in return for a small stake in the company. Additionally, Montana Inc will leverage its network, both in and out of state, to provide additional funding and growth opportunities for the company.

But it is not just about the financial returns. “Montana Innovation Co is guided by a philosophy and belief that a start up accelerator & seed fund organization can also deliver a positive social impact.” said Montana Ambassador Devin B. Holmes. “Starting today, we are actively recruiting high growth/high impact for-profit and non-profit organizations from Montana and from around the world. By bringing them to Montana, we will be able to be a catalyst for large-scale global impact while growing and expanding Montana’s startup ecosystem.”

As Montana’s economy begins to change and reduce its reliance on agriculture, extractive industries and manufacturing, Montana Inc is working on developing the next generation of Montana’s economy, starting with innovative startups. This incredible opportunity for investors and entrepreneurs to get in on the ground floor of this future tech hub begins today.

Furthermore, Montana’s extraordinary benefits for startups are not yet well known to the global start up community. Stunning landscape, year-round outdoor actives, a balanced lifestyle and low cost of living are only a few of the reasons for Montana’s high potential to be the next tech center in the region.

Montana Inc expects to identify up to 8 for-profits and 4 non-profits a year for its 6-month program with the first cohort starting in Summer 2017. Entrepreneurs with high growth potential companies, regardless of location around the world, are encouraged to apply.

For more information, please visit: montanainnovation.co

